  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Indian Energy Exchange Limited
  News
  Summary
    540750   INE022Q01020

INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED

(540750)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 10/18
796.8 INR   +0.50%
06:44aIndian stocks end lower as metals, banks drag; ITC slumps 6%
RE
05:41aINDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : jumps to all-time high on bonus share plan
RE
01:47aIndian stocks gain amid IT boost, hit record high in session
RE
Indian stocks end lower as metals, banks drag; ITC slumps 6%

10/19/2021 | 06:44am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a seven-session winning streak on Tuesday, dragged down by metal and bank stocks, while the country's top cigarette maker ITC plunged 6% after the government decided to form a group for tobacco tax policy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.3% at 18,418.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.1% to 61,716.05. Earlier in the session, the NSE hit a record high of 18,604.45.

The Nifty metals index fell 2.5%, having gained nearly 4% in the previous session, while the public sector bank index dropped 3.73% after rising for seven straight sessions.

"Markets are seeing some profit-taking as we are making new highs every day. But broadly, we are seeing buying interest emerging at every depth," said Ajit Mishra, vice president for research at Religare Broking.

ITC Ltd was the top loser on the Nifty, falling more than 6% after a health ministry document showed that the government has decided to constitute an expert group to develop a comprehensive tax policy for all tobacco products.

Hindustan Unilever ended down 4% after the consumer giant said its gross margins would likely remain under pressure due to elevated commodity prices, even though it reported higher profit for the September quarter.

The Nifty IT index rose 2.2% and was the top gainer among the sub-indexes. Shares of Larsen and Toubro Infotech surged 16% after strong September-quarter results.

TTK Prestige surged as much as 20% to a record high of 10,587.15 rupees after the kitchen appliance maker said it would consider a sub-division or a split of shares.

Indian Energy Exchange also soared to a record peak on Tuesday after the energy trading platform said it would consider a bonus issue of shares. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED 0.50% 796.8 End-of-day quote.249.93%
ITC LIMITED -6.32% 245.95 Delayed Quote.25.62%
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED 16.07% 6855.15 Delayed Quote.61.38%
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED 0.20% 8821.7 End-of-day quote.42.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 075 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net income 2022 2 774 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net cash 2022 3 270 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,2x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 238 B 3 158 M 3 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 57,6x
EV / Sales 2023 47,2x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Energy Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 796,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satyanarayan N. Goel Executive Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Vineet Harlalka CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vaibhav Pramod Aggarwal Vice President-Exchange Technology
Sangh Suman Gautam Chief Technology Officer
Samir Prakash Senior VP-Human Resource & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED249.93%3 158
CME GROUP INC.16.40%76 830
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.33.21%16 825
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.82%12 866
ASX LIMITED11.18%11 485
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C7.53%2 177