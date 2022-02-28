Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
Exclusive-India's top lender stops handling trade with sanctioned Russian entities -sources

02/28/2022 | 01:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's top lender will not process any transactions involving Russian entities subject to international sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter.

"No transactions involving entities, banks, ports or vessels appearing" on a U.S., European Union or United Nations sanctions list shall be processed irrespective of the currency of the transaction, said a letter sent by State Bank of India (SBI) to certain clients.

SBI did not immediately respond to emails or calls seeking comment on the matter.

"We have a significant international presence and we need to comply with U.S. and EU regulations as we are present in those jurisdictions and we cannot be seen as not adhering to these rules," said a senior SBI executive.

The invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation" and which is the biggest assault on an European state since World War Two, was met with widespread condemnation and an array of sanctions.

India, which has deep trade and defense ties with Russia, has so far not publicly condemned its long-standing ally, but has called for an end to violence and for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict.

SBI in the letter to clients also urged "extra precautions" while handling any transactions related to sanctioned countries.

Many major Indian corporate houses have deep links with the state-controlled lender, which has a large network of overseas branches.

SBI has also sought information from Indian oil companies about their exposure to Russia including stakes in Russian assets, funds received from Russia in the last year and lenders involved in routing these transactions, according to two senior energy industry sources.

One of India's top refiners, Indian Oil Corp, said on Monday it would no longer accept cargoes of Russian crude and Kazakh CPC Blend cargoes on a free on board (FOB) basis due to insurance risk.

Apart from oil companies, Indian fertiliser companies also deal extensively with Russia for imports of crop nutrients.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Nupur Anand; Editing by Euan Rocha and Tomasz Janowski)

By Nidhi Verma and Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.11% 46.8 End-of-day quote.-8.86%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.36% 115 Delayed Quote.0.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.11% 98.8 Delayed Quote.32.21%
STATE BK OF INDIA 0.05% 483.2 Delayed Quote.4.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 25.19% 105.038 Delayed Quote.11.49%
WTI -0.36% 96.447 Delayed Quote.25.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 763 B 76 728 M 76 728 M
Net income 2022 210 B 2 791 M 2 791 M
Net Debt 2022 1 070 B 14 241 M 14 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,90x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 1 056 B 14 058 M 14 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 31 648
Free-Float 26,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 115,00 INR
Average target price 153,45 INR
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta CFO, Finance Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Prasenjit Biswas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED0.76%13 734
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION27.21%329 543
CHEVRON CORPORATION19.63%273 398
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.56%193 273
BP PLC14.52%98 431
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.16%77 752