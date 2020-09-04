Fire rages on supertanker off Sri Lanka, one crewman presumed dead

COLOMBO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Filipino crew member missing
from a supertanker that caught fire off the Sri Lankan coast is
presumed dead, a spokesman for the navy of the Indian Ocean
nation said on Friday.
The fire was still raging on the New Diamond tanker carrying
about 2 million barrels of oil, said the spokesman, Captain
Indika de Silva. There were 23 crew on board.
The fire that broke in the engine room on Thursday morning
had spread to the bridge of the ship, chartered by Indian Oil
Corp (IOC).
"The missing Filipino sailor is presumed dead. He was badly
injured when a boiler exploded," de Silva told Reuters, citing
crew who were rescued.
There were 5 Greek and 18 Philippine nationals among the
crew. One of them was injured and he was airlifted out of the
ship and the rest were accounted for.
The ship had sailed from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in
Kuwait, loaded with Kuwait Export Crude, Refinitiv Eikon
tracking data showed. It was heading for the Indian port of
Paradip, where state-run IOC has a 300,000 barrel-per-day
refinery.
