    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
India may need additional 2 million bpd refining capacity by 2030 - IOC chair

09/27/2021 | 12:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Indian Oil tanker driver waits outside a fuel depot in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India needs to add 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity by 2030 to help its economic expansion, even as it takes steps to move to cleaner fuels, said the chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top refiner.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, currently has 5 million barrels per day of refining capacity. IOC controls about a third of that.

"We are an emerging economy and very aspirational economy and the development is linked to the energy consumption ... so obviously we can not be wishing away fossil fuels so early. They have a role to play," IOC's S.M. Vaidya said at the Platts APPEC 2021 conference on Monday.

However, there could be a dip in fossil fuel demand in two to three decades as the country moves to cleaner fuels, he said. To de-risk its core refining business, IOC plans to boost output of petrochemicals and lubes besides raising green energy use.

IOC has already announced plans to fuel its future expansion through green power.

The company has set up a plant to sell 18% hydrogen spiked compressed natural gas (CNG) for automobile in Delhi, which cuts emissions for Euro-IV compliant engine buses to near Euro-VI levels.

"This is a breakthrough for us in terms of going the hydrogen way," he said, adding his firm would set up such plants across the country.

But mixing of hydrogen beyond 18% is not feasible as that would require an overhaul of the existing pipeline network, he added.

This year, the APPEC conference is being held in a hybrid format, including in-person and virtual participants.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.11% 118.5 Delayed Quote.28.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 79 Delayed Quote.49.38%
WTI 0.09% 74.864 Delayed Quote.52.07%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 469 B 74 099 M 74 099 M
Net income 2022 155 B 2 106 M 2 106 M
Net Debt 2022 1 208 B 16 371 M 16 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 6,98%
Capitalization 1 076 B 14 584 M 14 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 31 648
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 117,25 INR
Average target price 130,73 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta CFO, Finance Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra Director & Director-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED28.92%14 584
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.71%243 811
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.05%213 645
CHEVRON CORPORATION19.12%194 552
BP PLC25.67%87 624
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.66%79 680