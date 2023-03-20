India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March - sources

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India plans to extend
restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the
current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability
of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners,
mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for
re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have
stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its
invasion of Ukraine.
India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a
windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that
companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports
and 30% of their diesel exports domestically in the current
fiscal year to March 31.
New Delhi issued the rare restrictions after private
refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy, key
Indian buyers of discounted Russian supplies, began reaping
major profits by aggressively boosting fuel exports instead of
domestic sales.
That forced state refiners to fill the void and meet demand
at home by selling fuels at government-capped lower prices.
India's oil and commerce ministries are discussing the
extension of the order to beyond this fiscal year, one of the
government sources said.
"We would like to extend it ... we want private companies to
sell diesel and petrol in the Indian market. Why should only
state-run companies suffer when all Indian refiners are buying
discounted Russian oil," the official said.
A new notification is expected this week or early next week,
the source added.
India's trade ministry directed Reuters to seek comments
from the oil ministry. The oil and finance ministries did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)