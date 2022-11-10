Advanced search
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-11-10 am EST
69.60 INR   +0.07%
08:47aIndia's IOC buys Nov Sokol cargo at near parity to Dubai benchmark - source
RE
05:30aIndian Oil offers first diesel export since mid-Sept - sources
RE
11/06Indian Oil Corporation Limited Announces the Cessation of Lata Usendi as Director
CI
India's IOC buys Nov Sokol cargo at near parity to Dubai benchmark - source

11/10/2022 | 08:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: An Indian Oil tanker driver waits outside a fuel depot in Mumbai

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has purchased a cargo of Russia's Sokol oil for November delivery thorough a spot deal with a trading firm, a source familiar with the matter said.

The trader won the Sokol cargo at near parity with the Dubai benchmark in a recent tender floated by Russian oil giant Rosneft, the source said. IOC did not respond to Reuters email seeking comment.

Rosneft last month offered six cargoes of Sokol crude for loading in November to early December, signaling that output from the Sakhalin-1 project may be recovering following the departure of former operator Exxon Mobil Corp.

The source said IOC had purchased that cargo at about flat to a minor discount to Dubai on a delivered basis from a trader, one of those that became active in Russian oil after imposition of western sanctions against Moscow following its late-February invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil tanker Eurodignity started its voyage from Yeosu port in South Korea on Tuesday for arrival at Paradip port on Nov. 23, trade flows data on Refinitiv showed.

The source said IOC did not participate in the Rosneft tender as the Russian company was asking for prepayment.

Normally cargoes of Sokol oil are first shipped from the De-Kastri terminal in Russia's Far East using ice-class vessels to South Korea, where they are then reloaded onto conventional tankers.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.77% 93.13 Delayed Quote.25.65%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -4.47% 108.9 Delayed Quote.77.97%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.07% 69.6 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.95% 471.2264 Real-time Quote.17.33%
WTI 1.30% 86.848 Delayed Quote.18.18%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 979 B 98 171 M 98 171 M
Net income 2023 104 B 1 283 M 1 283 M
Net Debt 2023 1 271 B 15 642 M 15 642 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,82x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 958 B 11 784 M 11 784 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 31 254
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 69,55 INR
Average target price 83,76 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Kaushal CFO & Executive Director-Corporate Affairs
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Prasenjit Biswas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED-6.43%11 784
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION77.97%448 482
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.96%203 520
BP PLC45.87%100 147
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.89%67 157
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION81.06%54 299