India's July oil imports hit 1-year low on refinery maintenance

NEW DELHI, BANGALORE Aug 24 (Reuters) - India's July crude
oil imports slumped to their lowest in a year, tanker arrival
data from industry sources showed, and are likely to rebound in
August as refiners are expected to boost runs after maintenance
of units.
Crude imports in July fell 12.5% month-on-month to 3.4
million barrels per day (bpd), but rose 12.8% year-on-year, as
refiners shut units for maintenance and cut crude imports
anticipating lower fuel demand during the monsoon
season.
Government data released on Tuesday showed India's oil
imports declined to about 15.02 million tonnes, about 3.5
million bpd.
Data from trade sources include some cargoes that arrive in
July and discharged in August, and differ from the government
data.
"Some refinery maintenance in July limited Indian imports.
Lower fuel demand in April-May should have led to high oil and
fuel stocks," said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.
Some refiners including Chennai Petroleum,
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical and Indian Oil
Corp's Gujarat and Mathura plant had cut crude runs due
to low fuel demand, a government statement said on Tuesday.
Some units were shut at Hindustan Petroleum's
Mumbai and Vizag refineries, IOC's Barauni, Haldia and Paradip
plants and Bharat Petroleum's Kochi refinery for
maintenance during the month, the statement said.
Latin American supplies in July fell to their lowest since
June last year as private refiners switched to cheaper Canadian
heavy oil, the data showed.
Haq said Latin American oil was replaced by heavier Canadian
grades that traded at deep discount to West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures.
With Dubai-related crudes turning cheaper in comparison to
Brent linked grades in July <DUB-EFS-1M>, Indian buyers shifted
to buying more Middle East crude, Haq said.
Middle East's share in India's overall imports rose to 64.7%
from 59% in June, the data showed.
That lifted the share of OPEC's oil in India's overall
imports to 77.6% from 66.3% in June, although in April-July, the
first four months of this fiscal year, the group's share
declined to the lowest.
