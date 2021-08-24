Log in
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's July oil imports hit 1-year low on refinery maintenance

08/24/2021 | 09:47am EDT
NEW DELHI, BANGALORE Aug 24 (Reuters) - India's July crude oil imports slumped to their lowest in a year, tanker arrival data from industry sources showed, and are likely to rebound in August as refiners are expected to boost runs after maintenance of units.

Crude imports in July fell 12.5% month-on-month to 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), but rose 12.8% year-on-year, as refiners shut units for maintenance and cut crude imports anticipating lower fuel demand during the monsoon season.

Government data released on Tuesday showed India's oil imports declined to about 15.02 million tonnes, about 3.5 million bpd.

Data from trade sources include some cargoes that arrive in July and discharged in August, and differ from the government data.

"Some refinery maintenance in July limited Indian imports. Lower fuel demand in April-May should have led to high oil and fuel stocks," said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.

Some refiners including Chennai Petroleum, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical and Indian Oil Corp's Gujarat and Mathura plant had cut crude runs due to low fuel demand, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Some units were shut at Hindustan Petroleum's Mumbai and Vizag refineries, IOC's Barauni, Haldia and Paradip plants and Bharat Petroleum's Kochi refinery for maintenance during the month, the statement said.

Latin American supplies in July fell to their lowest since June last year as private refiners switched to cheaper Canadian heavy oil, the data showed.

Haq said Latin American oil was replaced by heavier Canadian grades that traded at deep discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures. With Dubai-related crudes turning cheaper in comparison to Brent linked grades in July <DUB-EFS-1M>, Indian buyers shifted to buying more Middle East crude, Haq said.

Middle East's share in India's overall imports rose to 64.7% from 59% in June, the data showed.

That lifted the share of OPEC's oil in India's overall imports to 77.6% from 66.3% in June, although in April-July, the first four months of this fiscal year, the group's share declined to the lowest.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Brijesh Patel; Editing by Florence Tan and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.04% 456.4 Delayed Quote.18.53%
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -3.69% 97.75 End-of-day quote.-8.35%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.67% 249.75 Delayed Quote.12.74%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.82% 105.9 Delayed Quote.13.25%
MANGALORE REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED -3.03% 41.55 End-of-day quote.17.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 366 B 72 368 M 72 368 M
Net income 2022 157 B 2 112 M 2 112 M
Net Debt 2022 1 115 B 15 043 M 15 043 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,15x
Yield 2022 7,50%
Capitalization 972 B 13 117 M 13 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 31 648
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 103,00 INR
Average target price 129,90 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta CFO, Finance Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED13.25%12 757
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION33.21%232 465
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.54%187 067
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.92%185 291
BP PLC15.78%81 530
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.44%70 202