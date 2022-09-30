Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:12 2022-09-30 am EDT
66.90 INR   +1.52%
04:54aIndia's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying -sources
RE
04:46aExclusive-India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying -sources
RE
09/29INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower ahead of RBI policy outcome
RE
India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying -sources

09/30/2022 | 04:54am EDT
NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's central bank is encouraging state-run refiners to reduce dollar buying in the spot market to contain a sharp fall in the rupee, two sources said, adding they have been asked to lean on a special credit line instead.

The Reserve Bank of India has ensured $9 billion has been made available at overseas branches of some Indian banks for the country's three state-run refiners to tap, said the sources who have direct knowledge of the matter, adding that the funds are available at market rates.

"Since last 2-3 days RBI has been asking companies to tap this credit line," one of the sources said.

The credit line is available only for Indian Oil Corp , Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp, which together control more than half of India's 5 million barrels per day refining capacity.

Monthly oil purchases from overseas account for about 30% of India's overall imports.

Banks participating in the credit-line scheme include the State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank, said one of the sources.

The greenback's surge amid sharp interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve has sent the Indian currency tumbling 10% so far this year. India's central bank has also intervened with dollar sales to help prop up the currency.

The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were private. The RBI, the state-run refiners and the lenders did not respond to requests for comment.

The rupee strengthened following the Reuters report to a day's high of 81.16 per dollar from 81.54 prior to the report. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ira Dugal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
