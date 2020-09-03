Indian Oil Corp-chartered VLCC catches fire off Sri Lanka -sources

(Recasts, adds detail)
NEW DELHI/COLOMBO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - An oil tanker
chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has caught fire off
the east coast of Sri Lanka where an aircraft and two navy ships
have been deployed to help in the rescue effort, navy
representative Commander Ranjith Rajapaksa and sources said on
Thursday.
The fully loaded New Diamond, a very large crude carrier
(VLCC), was heading to the port of Paradip in India where
state-run IOC operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery.
It had sailed from Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, Refinitiv Eikon
ship tracking data showed.
Rajapaksa said the VLCC is ablaze about 20 nautical miles
off the east coast of Sri Lanka. Sources had earlier said that
the fire-hit vessel was off Colombo.
"The Sri Lanka air force have scrambled an observation
aircraft and the navy have sent in two ships to help with rescue
efforts," Rajapaksa told Reuters.
Sri Lanka's Marine Protection Authority said steps will be
taken to prevent any possible oil leak from the tanker which is
carrying 270,000 tonnes of oil, local media reported.
No immediate comment was available from IOC or Kuwait
Petroleum Corp.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Waruna Karunatilake and Roslan
Khasawneh; editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jason Neely)