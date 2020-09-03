Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Indian Oil Corporation Limited    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian Oil Corp-chartered VLCC catches fire off Sri Lanka -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:14am EDT

(Recasts, adds detail)

NEW DELHI/COLOMBO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - An oil tanker chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has caught fire off the east coast of Sri Lanka where an aircraft and two navy ships have been deployed to help in the rescue effort, navy representative Commander Ranjith Rajapaksa and sources said on Thursday.

The fully loaded New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), was heading to the port of Paradip in India where state-run IOC operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery.

It had sailed from Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data showed.

Rajapaksa said the VLCC is ablaze about 20 nautical miles off the east coast of Sri Lanka. Sources had earlier said that the fire-hit vessel was off Colombo.

"The Sri Lanka air force have scrambled an observation aircraft and the navy have sent in two ships to help with rescue efforts," Rajapaksa told Reuters.

Sri Lanka's Marine Protection Authority said steps will be taken to prevent any possible oil leak from the tanker which is carrying 270,000 tonnes of oil, local media reported.

No immediate comment was available from IOC or Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Waruna Karunatilake and Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.77% 85.3 End-of-day quote.-32.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.76% 44.1 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
WTI -0.86% 41.303 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
03:14aIndian Oil Corp-chartered VLCC catches fire off Sri Lanka -sources
RE
01:45aIndian Oil Corp's VLCC catches fire off Colombo - sources
RE
09/01INDIAN OIL : IndianOil to Invest Rs 1268 Cr. for Grassroot Needle Coker Unit at ..
PU
09/01India's slowing diesel sales in August points to lower industry output
RE
08/28INDIAN OIL : With over 2800 projects, IndianOil set to generate 217.7 lakh man-d..
AQ
08/27Indian state refiners halt oil imports from Chinese cos -sources
RE
08/27Indian state refiners halt oil imports from Chinese cos -sources
RE
08/27INDIAN OIL : With over 2800 projects, IndianOil set to generate 217.7 lakh man-d..
PU
08/27EXCLUSIVE : Indian state refiners halt oil imports from Chinese companies - sour..
RE
08/27EXCLUSIVE : Indian state refiners halt oil imports from Chinese companies - sour..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 430 B 46 761 M 46 761 M
Net income 2021 107 B 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net Debt 2021 1 206 B 16 441 M 16 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,34x
Yield 2021 6,21%
Capitalization 783 B 10 684 M 10 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 32 803
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 116,62 INR
Last Close Price 85,30 INR
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
Vinoo Mathur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED-32.06%10 684
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.56%181 527
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-43.84%166 719
BP PLC-45.29%70 198
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.80%67 954
NESTE OYJ45.39%41 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group