Indian Oil Corporation Limited is one of India's leading oil companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution of petroleum products (94.6%): 69.4 Mt of petroleum refined in 2019/20. At the end of March 2020, the group operated 11 refineries and a network of 28,059 service stations in India. Also, the group is active in the transportation of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products (operating a network of 14,670 km oil and gas pipeline); - sales of petrochemicals (2.7%): benzene, propylene, butadiene, polymers, glycols, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid, linear alkylbenzenes, etc. (2.1 Mt sold in 2019/20); - other (2.7%): sale of natural gas, alternative energy production, exploration and production of oil and gas. India accounts for 94.6% of net sales.