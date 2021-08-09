Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian Oil : Guyana earns nearly $80 mln from 7th crude cargo, government says

08/09/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
GEORGETOWN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Guyana earned nearly $80 million from the seventh crude cargo allocated to the government from the offshore Liza project, the highest figure since exports began in early 2020, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Monday.

The cargo of 1,047,820 barrels of light, sweet Liza crude set sail on July 3 at a price of $75.98 per barrel, $20 higher than the average price for the seven cargoes, the ministry's data showed. The influx of oil revenue has the potential to transform the poor South American country's economy.

Refinitiv Eikon data show the crude was exported on the Greece-flagged Militos vessel, which was chartered by Indian state refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC). India, the world's third-largest crude consumer and importer, had approached Guyana over a potential long-term supply deal.

Guyana's Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat confirmed to Reuters that the cargo was sold to IOC. A source had earlier described the shipment as a "trial cargo" for the possible arrangement.

A consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp, which operates the Stabroek block where Liza is located, has discovered around nine billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas off Guyana's coast, turning the country into the world's newest crude exploration hotspot. (Reporting by Neil Marks Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 5 354 B 72 041 M 72 041 M
Net income 2022 157 B 2 108 M 2 108 M
Net Debt 2022 1 115 B 15 010 M 15 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 7,29%
Capitalization 959 B 12 881 M 12 898 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 31 648
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 104,40 INR
Average target price 130,53 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta CFO, Finance Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED16.44%13 105
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.37%244 954
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.72%197 162
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.23%178 856
BP PLC20.66%86 158
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%58 519