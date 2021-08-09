Indian Oil : Guyana earns nearly $80 mln from 7th crude cargo, government says

GEORGETOWN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Guyana earned nearly $80
million from the seventh crude cargo allocated to the government
from the offshore Liza project, the highest figure since exports
began in early 2020, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on
Monday.
The cargo of 1,047,820 barrels of light, sweet Liza crude
set sail on July 3 at a price of $75.98 per barrel, $20 higher
than the average price for the seven cargoes, the ministry's
data showed. The influx of oil revenue has the potential to
transform the poor South American country's economy.
Refinitiv Eikon data show the crude was exported on the
Greece-flagged Militos vessel, which was chartered by Indian
state refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC). India, the world's
third-largest crude consumer and importer, had approached Guyana
over a potential long-term supply deal.
Guyana's Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat
confirmed to Reuters that the cargo was sold to IOC. A source
had earlier described the shipment as a "trial cargo" for the
possible arrangement.
A consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp, which operates
the Stabroek block where Liza is located, has discovered around
nine billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas off Guyana's
coast, turning the country into the world's newest crude
exploration hotspot.
