INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian Oil : With over 2800 projects, IndianOil set to generate 217.7 lakh man-days of employment in FY20-21

08/27/2020 | 06:03am EDT
  • Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil) is currently executing 2814 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs.2,05,100 Crores.

  • The Projects to generate a total of 217.7 lakh man-days of employment in FY20-21.

  • Till 15th August 2020 of the current FY, Rs. 818.35 crores were disbursed to workers engaged in various ongoing projects and it has generated about 54.6 lakh man-days of work.

Reiterating its focus on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil) has ramped up activities across all its project sites while strictly following the COVID-19 health advisories. These megaprojects will ensure the nation's energy security as the Indian economy prepares to bounce back.

IndianOil is currently executing 2814 projects spread across the country with a cumulative cost of Rs.2,05,100 Crores. Out of these, the Refineries division of IndianOil has 622 ongoing new projects with a total outlay of Rs.1,18,141 crores. In the current financial year, already over Rs.818.35 crores have been disbursed to the workers engaged in these ongoing projects.

To meet the future energy demands needed to boost the Indian economy, IndianOil is augmenting the capacity of its Barauni Refinery from 6.0 to 9.0 MMTPA at an estimated cost of Rs.14,810 crores. This capacity augmentation project alone would generate over 9 lakh man-days of work during the current FY.

Other IndianOil projects also include the EnnoreThiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Tuticorin Gas Pipeline with a total project cost of Rs.6025 crores. Over 50% of this project has already been completed and has generated over 3 lakh man-days in the current fiscal. Over 50% of the Rs.5,654 crores Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) project at Paradip Refinery is completed. The 3,338 Crores worth Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline is also nearing completion with over 80% of the project already completed. This project has generated over 2 lakh man-days in the current fiscal.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, while reviewing the on-going projects of IndianOil, appreciated how Petroleum Industry has turned 'crisis into opportunity'. He also advised the Oil & Gas majors to work on mission mode to generate employment and revive growth.

Reiterating IndianOil's commitment to the energy security of India, Mr.Shirkant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil said that IndianOil's projects will contribute significantly to employment generation while kickstarting the economy with a focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The work is also on at full throttle for the 30'' Crude Oil Pipeline in H-B section of PHBPL (Paradip-Haldia- Barauni Pipeline and conversion of the existing 18' twin pipelines in Haldia- Barauni section from Crude to Product and Gas service. The estimated cost of this project is around Rs 3696 crores.

Other important upcoming IndianOil projects are LPG import facility at Paradip (estimated cost Rs.690 crores); Grassroot POL Terminal at Atchutapuram (estimated cost Rs.466 crores); Additional facilities at Ahmednagar for conversion to ToP on Koyali - Manmad - Ahmednagar - Solapur Pipeline (estimated cost Rs. 273 Cores); NCU expansion along with revamping of MEG & BEU units of Panipat Refinery (estimated Cost Rs.1,636 crores); Infrastructure facilities at Gujarat Refinery & Dumad for Koyali-Ahmednagar-Solapur Pipeline (estimated cost of Rs.906 crores) and 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat Refinery (estimated cost of Rs.909 Crores).

Overall, about 54.6 lakh man-days of work have been generated by IndianOil projects in the current financial year up to 15.08.2020. A total of 217.7 lakh man-days of employment would be generated through these projects during the FY 2020-21. These projects are crucial for addressing future energy demands as well as employment generation while kickstarting the Indian economy.

John Prasad K.
Chief General Manager
Corporate Communications
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Disclaimer

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 10:02:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 795 B 64 935 M 64 935 M
Net income 2020 60 352 M 817 M 817 M
Net Debt 2020 1 027 B 13 910 M 13 910 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 5,63%
Capitalization 805 B 10 845 M 10 901 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 32 803
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 116,62 INR
Last Close Price 87,90 INR
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
Vinoo Mathur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED-29.99%10 845
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD41.16%182 807
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-42.66%172 850
BP PLC-42.59%71 858
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-23.67%67 987
NESTE OYJ42.75%40 184
