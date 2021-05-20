Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/20 07:16:30 am
104.7 INR   -2.33%
07:37aINDIAN OIL  : India's top refiner says will buy Iranian oil if sanctions lifted
RE
05/19Indian Oil Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/19Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian Oil : India's top refiner says will buy Iranian oil if sanctions lifted

05/20/2021 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Indian Oil tanker driver waits outside a fuel depot in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, said on Thursday it would resume purchases of Iranian oil if Washington lifts sanctions against Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.

The European Union official leading talks to revive Iran's nuclear deal said on Wednesday he was confident an agreement would be reached as the negotiations adjourned, although European diplomats said success was not guaranteed with very difficult issues remaining.[

"We were buying Iran crude earlier before sanctions, and I don't have any doubt why we will not buy Iran crude because that favours the Indian refining system if the sanctions are lifted," S. K. Gupta, head of finance at IOC, told an analyst call.

"So, we will definitely buy it."

India, the world's third largest oil consumer and importer, halted oil imports from Tehran in 2019 as a temporary waiver granted to some countries expired. Former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and Iran have engaged in indirect talks to revive the pact for Tehran to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.

Indian refiners are planning to replace some of their spot purchases with Iranian oil in second half of this year as the U.S. and Iran inch closer to a deal.

Gupta also said IOC might continue with a cut in refinery crude runs till the end of this month.

The refiner, which was operating its plants at 96% capacity in April, has reduced throughput to an average 84% as lockdowns to curb COVID-19 cases hit industrial activities and fuel consumption. [O/INDIA2]

He said refining margins and fuel demand are expected to recover due to vaccination drive undertaken across the world to rein in the spread of coronavirus infections.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2021
All news about INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
07:37aINDIAN OIL  : India's top refiner says will buy Iranian oil if sanctions lifted
RE
05/19Indian Oil Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/19Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil
RE
05/19India's top refiner cuts crude processing as pandemic knocks fuel demand
RE
05/19INDIAN OIL  : IndianOil Financial Performance FY 2020-21 (Standalone)
PU
05/19Indian shares pause rally as some banks, Reliance fall after run-up
RE
05/17Fuel demand in COVID-hit India plunges in May - data
RE
05/11Indian shares end four-day rally on inflation worries
RE
05/11Indian oil refiners cut output, imports as pandemic hits demand
RE
05/06EXCLUSIVE - INDIA OFFERS TO LIFT REG : sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 640 B 49 764 M 49 764 M
Net income 2021 138 B 1 889 M 1 889 M
Net Debt 2021 977 B 13 355 M 13 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,11x
Yield 2021 7,04%
Capitalization 984 B 13 444 M 13 457 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 32 998
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 126,21 INR
Last Close Price 107,20 INR
Spread / Highest target 63,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Rajendra Arlekar Independent Director
Lata Usendi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED17.87%13 444
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.09%249 694
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.20%198 976
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.59%173 207
BP PLC21.02%88 151
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.19%79 719