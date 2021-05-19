Log in
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/19 05:29:16 am
108.8 INR   +3.08%
05:28aINDIAN OIL  : March-quarter profit beats estimates on inventory gains
RE
01:45aIndian shares pause rally as some banks, Reliance fall after run-up
RE
05/17Fuel demand in COVID-hit India plunges in May - data
RE
Indian Oil : March-quarter profit beats estimates on inventory gains

05/19/2021 | 05:28am EDT
A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates by a huge margin as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value of the country's biggest refiner.

The state-owned company reported a net profit of 87.81 billion Indian rupees ($1.20 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 51.85 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts were expecting the refiner to log a profit of 55.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Inventory gains are booked when oil prices rise by the time a company processes oil into fuel. Brent crude prices jumped about 23% during the March quarter.

Revenue rose 18% to 1.64 trillion rupees.

IOC's April-to-March 2021 average gross refining margin - the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the selling price of refined products - jumped to $5.64 per barrel against $0.08 a barrel a year ago.

The company, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum, controls about a third of India's 5 million-barrels-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.

($1 = 73.1400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 640 B 49 891 M 49 891 M
Net income 2021 138 B 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net Debt 2021 977 B 13 389 M 13 389 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 7,15%
Capitalization 969 B 13 266 M 13 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 32 998
Free-Float 26,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Rajendra Arlekar Independent Director
Lata Usendi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED16.05%13 266
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION46.60%255 833
CHEVRON CORPORATION25.73%204 721
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.13%184 288
BP PLC24.33%90 834
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.19%81 299