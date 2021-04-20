Log in
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
Indian Oil : refiners' March crude throughput edges up on rising demand

04/20/2021 | 05:59pm BST
A worker rides a bicycle at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation refinery in Mumbai, India

(Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil processing rose in March from the previous month as fuel demand recovered, although throughput remained marginally lower than a year earlier, highlighting the pandemic's toll on economic activity.

Refineries' crude oil throughput rose 1.8% month-on-month to 4.96 million barrels per day (20.99 million tonnes), provisional government data showed on Tuesday. But it fell 1% compared to March last year.

"March oil consumption was close to pre-pandemic levels, so unsurprisingly crude processing remained elevated," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

India's fuel consumption staged a rebound in March, jumping to its highest level since December 2019 as the economy continued to open up.

India refiners' crude March production

However "new mobility restrictions in April might weigh on oil consumption and potentially as well on crude processing," Staunovo added.

India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, is currently being hit hardest by the pandemic, with large parts of the country now under lockdown amid a fast-rising second wave of infections.

On an annual basis, India's crude oil production slipped 3.2% to 620,000 barrels per day (2.61 million tonnes) in March, while its natural gas output rose 11.1% to 2.68 billion cubic metres, the data showed.

"Production is down year-on-year, which does not bode well for the security of supply, because India is becoming too dependent on oil from other countries," Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq said.

Indian refiners operated at an average rate of 98.89% of capacity in March, down from 100.39% in the same month last year but up from February's 97.13%, the government data showed.

Refineries can operate at more than their usual capacity through technical alterations.

The country's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), last month operated its directly owned plants at 100.12% capacity, the data showed.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, operated its plants at 84.43% capacity in March.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis)

By Sumita Layek


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 633 B 48 225 M 34 551 M
Net income 2021 139 B 1 848 M 1 324 M
Net Debt 2021 1 056 B 14 015 M 10 041 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,71x
Yield 2021 8,57%
Capitalization 806 B 10 688 M 7 666 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 32 998
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 125,03 INR
Last Close Price 87,80 INR
Spread / Highest target 99,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Rajendra Arlekar Independent Director
Lata Usendi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED-3.13%10 802
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.02%239 109
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.27%199 091
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.21%161 250
BP PLC18.07%85 287
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.05%78 917
