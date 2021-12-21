Indian Oil says fire at Haldia refinery unit kills 3, injures 44

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A fire at Indian Oil Corp's
Haldia refinery killed three people and injured 44, the
company said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. local time (0920
GMT) during maintenance-related work at a gasoline making unit
of the 160,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, the company said.
IOC, the country's top refiner, has shut the coastal
refinery in eastern India, in the first week of this month for
about 50 days for maintenance, a company spokesman said.
"The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn
injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately
succumbed to their injuries," it said in a statement.
The fire was immediately extinguished and the situation is
under control, the company said, adding that authorities were
investigating the cause of the incident.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Nidhi Verma in New
Delhi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)