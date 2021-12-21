Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/21 06:16:44 am
109.5 INR   +0.69%
09:08aIndian Oil says fire at Haldia refinery unit kills 3, injures 44
RE
08:45aIndia refiners' November crude processing at near 2-year high
RE
06:09aIndian Indices Settle in Green on Tuesday; HCL Technologies Jumps 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian Oil says fire at Haldia refinery unit kills 3, injures 44

12/21/2021 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A fire at Indian Oil Corp's Haldia refinery killed three people and injured 44, the company said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. local time (0920 GMT) during maintenance-related work at a gasoline making unit of the 160,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, the company said.

IOC, the country's top refiner, has shut the coastal refinery in eastern India, in the first week of this month for about 50 days for maintenance, a company spokesman said.

"The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," it said in a statement.

The fire was immediately extinguished and the situation is under control, the company said, adding that authorities were investigating the cause of the incident.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.69% 109.5 Delayed Quote.19.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.79% 72.76 Delayed Quote.39.38%
WTI 0.81% 69.921 Delayed Quote.43.69%
All news about INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
09:08aIndian Oil says fire at Haldia refinery unit kills 3, injures 44
RE
08:45aIndia refiners' November crude processing at near 2-year high
RE
06:09aIndian Indices Settle in Green on Tuesday; HCL Technologies Jumps 4%
MT
03:34aIndian Oil Gets Board Approval to Set Up New Crude Oil Pipeline System
MT
03:15aIndian Oil Gets Board Approval to Acquire Minority Stake in Indian Gas Exchange
MT
12/17Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil
RE
12/16Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners' buying of Mideast oil
RE
12/16India's Dec 1-15 gasoil sales rise as industries crank up, data shows
RE
12/15India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec -source
RE
12/13Indian refiner BPCL tie-up with nuclear institute in net zero push
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 576 B 73 778 M 73 778 M
Net income 2022 196 B 2 595 M 2 595 M
Net Debt 2022 1 055 B 13 965 M 13 965 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,94x
Yield 2022 9,94%
Capitalization 998 B 13 174 M 13 211 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 31 648
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 108,75 INR
Average target price 151,83 INR
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta CFO, Finance Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Prasenjit Biswas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED19.57%13 174
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.52%250 458
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.58%219 082
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD14.71%190 973
BP PLC26.88%83 817
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.32%74 485