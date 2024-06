NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil aims to increase its liquified natural gas portfolio to 20 million tonnes per year (MTPA) by 2030, from 7.8 MTPA currently, Sujoy Choudhury, head of planning and business development at the company, said at an industry event on Thursday.

The power sector is expected to be one of the key drivers for Indian LNG demand, Choudhury added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sonia Cheema)