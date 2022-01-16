Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian Oil to invest $944 million on gas sales network in nine new areas

01/16/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Indian Oil tanker driver waits outside a fuel depot in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner and fuel retailer, aims to invest 70 billion rupees ($944.02 million) to build gas sales network infrastructure, including pipelines, in new areas, the company said on Sunday.

IOC said it has obtained nine licences to sell gas to households, automobiles and small industries, representing about a third of the demand potential in 61 geographical areas in various states that were recently auctioned by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Board.

The new licences awarded to IOC relate to major districts of some states.

The company is already working on gas sales projects worth 200 billion rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aiming to raise the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%. Natural gas, while still a fossil fuel, emits less CO2 than coal.

India, the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has set a 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions.

($1 = 74.1510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED 0.00% 164.75 Delayed Quote.12.80%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.77% 123.3 Delayed Quote.10.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.66% 86.32 Delayed Quote.7.95%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.08% 191.076 Delayed Quote.9.41%
WTI 3.21% 84.393 Delayed Quote.8.53%
All news about INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
11:16aIndian Oil to invest $944 million on gas sales network in nine new areas
RE
01/14Indian Indices Close Flat on Friday; Tata Consumer Products Jump 4%
MT
01/12Sri Lanka to meet all debt repayments while rebuilding FX reserves - cenbank chief
RE
01/07Sri Lanka Signs Pact with Indian Oil Arm to Lease 75 Oil Tanks
MT
01/06Sri Lanka signs deal to lease oil tanks to Indian Oil amid financial crisis
RE
01/05Larsen & Toubro Heavy Engineering Arm Bags New Orders in Q3
MT
01/03India's gasoil sales rise in Dec, but Omicron seen dampening demand
RE
2021Sri Lankan shares finish a splendid year at record levels
RE
2021Sri Lanka, Indian Oil Corp unit to sign oil tank restoration deal
RE
2021Indian Oil Corporation Limited Appoints Shri Dayanand Sadashiv Nanaware as Director
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 603 B 75 568 M 75 568 M
Net income 2022 197 B 2 657 M 2 657 M
Net Debt 2022 1 055 B 14 233 M 14 233 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,57x
Yield 2022 8,77%
Capitalization 1 132 B 15 276 M 15 266 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 31 648
Free-Float -
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 123,30 INR
Average target price 151,93 INR
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta CFO, Finance Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Prasenjit Biswas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED10.58%15 276
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.45%304 266
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.89%248 594
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.21%217 759
BP PLC17.61%104 352
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.19%77 035