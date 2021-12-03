Indian shares surrender early gains on Omicron worries

BENGALURU, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course
to trade lower on Friday as losses in pharma stocks overshadowed
gains in energy and banking names, while concerns around the
detection of two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the
country further weighed on sentiment.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.19% to
17,368.65 by 0507 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
fell 0.23% to 58,326.74. Both indexes were however on course for
their best week in seven.
"After a few days of rally, there is some negativity in the
market as the Omicron variant is sending some fears," said AK
Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, adding the breadth
of the market remained positive.
Among major sub-indexes, the Nifty Pharma index
fell the most, down as much as 0.94%, weighed down by losses in
Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla Ltd.
Financials bucked the trend, with the Nifty Bank index and
the Nifty PSU index climbing 0.92% and
1.34%, respectively.
Energy and auto stocks were also trading in positive
territory. Indian Oil Corp rose as much as 1.8% and
Bharat Petroleum Corp climbed 2.5%, both hitting
one-week highs.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd was among the top gainers on
the Nifty50, rising as much as 3.11%, after the engineering
conglomerate said on Thursday it would jointly own and operate
green hydrogen projects with Goldman Sachs-backed green energy
producer ReNew Power.
Global stocks fell due to a cocktail of factors, including
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi's delisting in New York and
renewing concerns about U.S.-China relation.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)