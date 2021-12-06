Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
11:41aRussia's Rosneft and Indian Oil sign 2022 supply deal
RE
12/03Indian shares surrender early gains on Omicron worries
RE
12/01India's Nov gasoil sales growth slows m/m - prelim data
RE
Russia's Rosneft and Indian Oil sign 2022 supply deal

12/06/2021 | 11:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft has signed a deal to supply refiner Indian Oil with up to 2 million tonnes of crude next year, the Russian oil producer said in a press release on its website.

"The new oil supply deal confirms the strategic nature of long-term partnership between Rosneft and Indian Oil", head of Rosneft Igor Sechin said in a statement.

The deal was signed on Monday among a number of other agreements made during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.

Rosneft will supply up to 2 million tonnes of Russian oil loading from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

The deal follows several supply agreements between the companies in recent years. Most recently Rosneft and Indian Oil signed a deal for up to 2 million tonnes of oil supplies throughout 2020.

Indian Oil is also a shareholder in several Rosneft production projects in Russia, including Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryah.

(Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
