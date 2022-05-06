Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/06 05:25:30 am EDT
126.80 INR   +0.88%
05:14aRussia's Rosneft ramps up oil sales to Indian Oil in May - traders
RE
05/02Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
05/02Man Industries (India) Bags $106 Million Carbon Steel Pipes Order from Indian Oil
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Rosneft ramps up oil sales to Indian Oil in May - traders

05/06/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau

(Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft sold 700,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga in May to Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top refiner, two traders familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Rosneft allocated seven cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each loading between May 15 and 31 to IOC, according to the traders.

In May IOC will load Rosneft-sourced Urals oil volumes from Baltic ports for the first time. Previously the major buyers of the cargoes were trading firms Vitol and Trafigura.

However, international traders will stop purchases of oil from Rosneft after May 15 as EU sanctions over several Russian companies come into effect.

Last December IOC and Rosneft signed a term contract for supply of up to 2 million tonnes of Urals oil until the end of 2022.

Under the agreement IOC has bought several Urals cargoes from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk this year.

It was not immediately clear if the May supplies come as a part of the existing contract or as a part of the new agreement.

Last week Reuters sources said that Rosneft was negotiating supply deals with several Indian refiners including IOC.

Rosneft and Indian oil representatives did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment.

India has asked state-run energy companies to evaluate the possibility of buying European oil major BP's stake in sanctions-hit Russian firm Rosneft, two people familiar with the matter said in late April.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.88% 126.8 Delayed Quote.12.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.53% 112.395 Delayed Quote.40.96%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC 0.20% 397 End-of-day quote.-33.82%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.02% 415.2698 Real-time Quote.50.05%
WTI 0.58% 110.145 Delayed Quote.37.23%
All news about INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
05:14aRussia's Rosneft ramps up oil sales to Indian Oil in May - traders
RE
05/02Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
05/02Man Industries (India) Bags $106 Million Carbon Steel Pipes Order from Indian Oil
MT
05/01Surya Roshni Bags New Order Worth $80 Million
MT
04/28Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
04/25India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total
RE
04/22Indian Oil Corporation Limited Confirms and Announces Settlement of Tender Offer
CI
04/21Indian Oil Raises Over $328 Million from Bond Offering
MT
04/20Indian refiners' March crude processing rises 6.4% year-on-year
RE
04/20Factbox - Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 912 B 77 256 M 77 256 M
Net income 2022 225 B 2 935 M 2 935 M
Net Debt 2022 1 069 B 13 970 M 13 970 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,09x
Yield 2022 9,38%
Capitalization 1 154 B 15 081 M 15 081 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 31 648
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 125,70 INR
Average target price 148,26 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta CFO, Finance Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Prasenjit Biswas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED12.74%15 081
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION47.59%386 332
CHEVRON CORPORATION41.68%329 291
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD13.74%239 032
BP PLC26.75%101 012
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.26%75 530