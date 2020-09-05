Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Indian Oil Corporation Limited    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lanka navy holds blazing supertanker off east coast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 02:47am EDT

COLOMBO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's navy said on Saturday it was holding an abandoned supertanker off its east coast as it continued to work to put out a blaze on the ship.

The fire broke out in the engine room of the New Diamond on Thursday morning, and it has spread to the bridge of the ship, which was carrying about 2 million barrels of oil.

A rescue and salvage effort that also involved the Indian and Russian navies brought the fire under control on Friday, before it could reach the vessel's cargo area.

Navy Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told Reuters the ship is being held some 40 km (25 miles) east of Sri Lanka, while firefighting boats spray it with water.

"The fire is under control but not out yet," de Silva said.

"We are keeping the ship in a location that is far enough from the shore in case there is an oil leak, so that our shoreline does not get damaged."

The navy said on Friday there was no real risk of a spill.

The 20-year-old New Diamond, chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), sailed from Mina Al Ahmadi port in Kuwait loaded with Kuwait Export Crude, Refinitiv Eikon tracking data showed.

It was heading for the Indian port of Paradip, where state-run IOC has a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery. (Reporting by Arjuna Ranawana in Colombo; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -1.41% 83.9 Delayed Quote.-33.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.16% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-32.74%
WTI -3.78% 39.424 Delayed Quote.-31.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
02:47aSri Lanka navy holds blazing supertanker off east coast
RE
09/04INDIAN OIL : Crewman presumed dead as oil tanker blaze rages off Sri Lanka
AQ
09/04INDIAN OIL : Sri Lankan, Indian ships, aircraft try to douse tanker fire
AQ
09/04Supertanker ablaze off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact
RE
09/04Sri Lanka navy says no real risk of spill on stricken supertanker
RE
09/03Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka
RE
09/03Blaze breaks out again on oil tanker off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact
RE
09/03Indian Oil Corp's VLCC catches fire off Colombo - sources
RE
09/01INDIAN OIL : IndianOil to Invest Rs 1268 Cr. for Grassroot Needle Coker Unit at ..
PU
09/01India's slowing diesel sales in August points to lower industry output
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 430 B 46 799 M 46 799 M
Net income 2021 107 B 1 465 M 1 465 M
Net Debt 2021 1 206 B 16 454 M 16 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
Yield 2021 6,31%
Capitalization 770 B 10 510 M 10 511 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 32 803
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 116,62 INR
Last Close Price 83,90 INR
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
Vinoo Mathur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED-33.17%10 510
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.83%182 570
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-44.00%165 366
BP PLC-45.40%69 321
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.87%66 948
NESTE OYJ46.49%41 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group