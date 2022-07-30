Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOC   INE242A01010

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-29 am EDT
72.95 INR   +1.25%
12:30pTullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project
RE
07/29Indian Oil Corp reports June-quarter loss
RE
07/29Indian Oil Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project

07/30/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks at a Tullow Oil explorational drilling site in Lokichar

(Reuters) - Executives from Tullow Oil held talks with India's ONGC Videsh Ltd in Nairobi this week as the London-based firm seeks a strategic investor for its onshore oil project in Kenya, the company said on Saturday.

A senior official at Kenya's Ministry of Petroleum and Mines tweeted earlier this week that ministry officials had met the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya along with representatives of ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

"The meeting was positive and the parties agreed to hold further discussions in the coming weeks," Africa-focused Tullow said in a tweet about the meeting, adding that the talks had been hosted by the ministry of petroleum and mines.

Africa-focused Tullow said earlier in July it was confident it could make substantial progress to find an investor for its onshore oil project in the East African country in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.02% 452.26 Real-time Quote.-15.60%
GOLD 0.60% 1765.34 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.25% 72.95 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.69% 103.63 Delayed Quote.38.12%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 2.99% 134.15 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.17% 148.23 Real-time Quote.-15.19%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.71% 1037.38 Real-time Quote.-3.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.17% 385.2889 Real-time Quote.118.07%
SILVER 1.94% 20.32 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
TULLOW OIL PLC 5.20% 51.4 Delayed Quote.10.66%
WTI 0.89% 98.282 Delayed Quote.29.22%
All news about INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
12:30pTullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project
RE
07/29Indian Oil Corp reports June-quarter loss
RE
07/29Indian Oil Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
07/26Crisis-hit Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms amid fuel shortages
RE
07/25China's Sinopec outbid for Russian ESPO crude in July - traders
RE
07/24Indian refiners' June crude processing stays robust, output slips
RE
07/19NTPC Ties Up With Indian Oil for Renewable Energy
MT
07/18Indian Indices End in Green for Second Straight Session; Hindalco Industries Tops Gaine..
MT
07/17Hindalco Forms Partnership to Manufacture Aluminum-Air Batteries in India
MT
07/01Indian Oil Gets New Chairman
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 946 B 74 949 M 74 949 M
Net income 2022 225 B 2 831 M 2 831 M
Net Debt 2022 1 069 B 13 475 M 13 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,43x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 1 005 B 12 663 M 12 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 31 648
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 72,95 INR
Average target price 94,29 INR
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Gupta CFO, Finance Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Lata Usendi Independent Non-Executive Director
Prasenjit Biswas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.86%12 663
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION58.41%404 004
CHEVRON CORPORATION28.16%321 797
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.97%200 927
BP PLC21.35%92 233
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.93%70 257