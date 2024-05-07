Indian Overseas Bank (the Bank) is engaged in the business of banking. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Bankâs operations consist of domestic deposits; domestic advances; foreign exchange operations; investments; micro, small and medium enterprises, including MUDRA Loan Scheme; retail banking, including Arogya Mahila Savings Bank Accounts; Mid Corporate department; agricultural credit portfolio; loans to small and marginal farmers; loans to non-corporate farmers, and microfinance. Its personal banking services include saving bank, current account, term deposit, retail loans, and mortgages and depository services. It offers merchant banking for issues, debenture trustee, dividend/interest warrant and others. It also offers Internet and mobile banking services. Its overseas branches with operations in Singapore, Colombo, Hong kong and Bangkok.

Sector Banks