Indian Overseas Bank (NSEI:IOB) has put on sale 92 bad loan accounts totalling INR 134.72 billion, including Videocon Industries (INR 9.00 billion), Frost International (INR 8.39 billion) and Rotomac Global (INR 7.50 billion), for a reserve price of over INR 40.00 billion. The sale is the Chennai-based bank's attempt to explore other avenues for recovery when cases in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) are delayed beyond any timeline, IOB executive director Joydeep Dutta Roy said.
