Indian Overseas Bank

Central Office

Chennai

PRESS RELEASE

Indian Overseas Bank Reports a 26.60% Increase in Net Profit to ₹633 Crores, Significant improvement in Slippages and Asset Quality

Chennai, India, [Date] - Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the quarter, with net profit rising by 26.60% to ₹633 crores, compared to ₹500 crores in the same period last year. This robust growth reflects the bank's strong operational efficiencies and strategic initiatives.

Key financial highlights include:

Operating Profit: Increased by 24.61% to ₹1,676 crores from ₹ 1,345 Crores

Total Business: Surged by 16.04% to ₹5,28,773 crores, with deposits at ₹2,98,681 crores and advances at ₹2,30,092 crores.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account): Improved to ₹1,25,947 crores from

1,16,694 Crores, stood at 42.17 %.

The bank's asset quality also showed marked improvement:

Control of Slippage: Reduced to ₹277 Crores

Slippage Ratio: Improved by 18 basis points to 0.13%.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA): Declined to 2.89% as against 3.10% in March 2024, 7.13% as of June 2023

Net NPA: Decreased to 0.51% as against 0.57% as in March 2024, 1.44% as of June 2023

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR): Improved to 96.96%. from 94.03% as of June 2023.

About Indian Overseas Bank

Founded on February 10, 1937, by Shri M.Ct.M. Chidambaram Chettyar, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has a rich heritage and a strong presence in the banking industry. Nationalized in 1969, IOB today operates 3,236 branches, 3,506 ATMs, and has 6,379 business correspondents across India. The bank also has an international footprint in four countries: Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, serving over 41 million active customers.

IOB is renowned for its pioneering digital solutions aimed at enhancing customer experience and convenience. The bank's robust technology infrastructure includes:

Top-rated Core Banking Solution Suite

Core Banking Solution Suite State-of-the-art Private Cloud for On-demand Resource Provisioning

1 | P a g e