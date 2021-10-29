Log in
Indian railway ministry reverses decision to seek convenience fee share from catering arm

10/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's railway ministry withdrew its decision on Friday to ask its catering and tourism arm, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, to share half of all the convenience fee revenue it earns.

Shares of IRCTC, which plunged as much as 30% earlier, pared some losses and were last down 5.2%.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 20 432 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2022 6 899 M 92,3 M 92,3 M
Net cash 2022 19 274 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 110x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 731 B 9 773 M 9 773 M
EV / Sales 2022 34,8x
EV / Sales 2023 23,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 6,52%
Chart INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 913,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajit Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sandeep Trivedi Group General Manager-IT & Projects
Suman Kalra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajini Hasija Director, Director-Marketing & Tourism
Neeraj Sharma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED217.67%9 773
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY15.35%28 988
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-0.69%11 383
TOKYU CORPORATION24.20%8 478
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-24.07%7 869
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.2.62%7 442