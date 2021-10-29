Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRCTC   INE335Y01012

INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED

(IRCTC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares extend fall as public sector stocks weigh; IRCTC slumps 10%

10/29/2021 | 12:06am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell further on Friday as state-controlled firms dropped, with IRCTC diving 10% on the Railway Ministry's decision to share half of revenue from service charge on online tickets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.3% and 1.16% to 17,653 and 59,291.56, respectively, by 0354 GMT.

The public sector enterprises index fell 2.8% and was the top loser among sub-indexes.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said on Thursday the Railway Ministry had decided to share 50% of revenue earned from convenience fee collected by the company.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's biggest airline, fell 4.6% after the company posted a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday and warned that steep fuel prices were a concern. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED -15.00% 776.5 Delayed Quote.187.25%
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED 2.94% 1175.45 End-of-day quote.31.34%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -5.07% 1879.6 Delayed Quote.16.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 432 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2022 6 899 M 92,3 M 92,3 M
Net cash 2022 19 274 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 110x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 731 B 9 773 M 9 773 M
EV / Sales 2022 34,8x
EV / Sales 2023 23,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 6,52%
Managers and Directors
Ajit Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sandeep Trivedi Group General Manager-IT & Projects
Suman Kalra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajini Hasija Director, Director-Marketing & Tourism
Neeraj Sharma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED187.25%1 762
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY15.35%28 988
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-0.69%11 383
TOKYU CORPORATION24.20%8 478
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-24.07%7 869
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.2.62%7 442