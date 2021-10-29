Indian shares extend fall as public sector stocks weigh; IRCTC slumps 10%

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell further on
Friday as state-controlled firms dropped, with IRCTC diving 10%
on the Railway Ministry's decision to share half of revenue from
service charge on online tickets.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark
S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.3% and 1.16% to 17,653 and
59,291.56, respectively, by 0354 GMT.
The public sector enterprises index fell 2.8%
and was the top loser among sub-indexes.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)
said on Thursday the Railway Ministry had decided to
share 50% of revenue earned from convenience fee collected by
the company.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates
India's biggest airline, fell 4.6% after the company posted a
bigger quarterly loss on Thursday and warned that steep fuel
prices were a concern.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)