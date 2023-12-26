Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited is engaged in providing online railway tickets, catering services to railways and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. The Company's segments include Catering, Rail Neer, Internet Ticketing, Tourism and State Teertha. Its catering services include mobile catering services, e-catering services and static catering services. It offers static catering through food plaza, fast food units, refreshment rooms, jan aahar, base kitchens and other facilities at station premises, executive lounge, and retiring rooms and dormitories. Rail Neer is the Company's branded bottled drinking water. It operates approximately 16 Rail Neer plants, with four in-house manufacturing units and 12 under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Its rail tour packages offer confirmed berths to passengers and all-inclusive services, such as road transportation, accommodation, sightseeing and accidental insurance, among others.

