Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited announced that Shri Rahul Himalian, IRTS presently posted as GGM/West Zone at Mumbai is transferred and posted at IRCTC/Corporate Office, New Delhi as OSD/Tourism with additional charge of GGM/West Zone with immediate effect, till the new incumbent joins the post or till further orders whichever is earlier, on administrative grounds. Shri Rahul Himalian is an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1999 Batch with more than 23 years of experience with Indian Railways.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited Announces Management Changes
December 26, 2023 at 06:40 am EST
