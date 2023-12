Indian Sucrose Limited is an India-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products. The Company operates through two segments: sugar and cogeneration of power. Its products include sugar, molasses, bagasse and power. The Company's aggregate power generation capacity is approximately 22 megawatts (MW), of which, six MW is surplus and free for export to state utilities. The Company's plant is located in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, an area with a focused concentration of cane production. The Company's plant has an installed capacity of approximately 9000 tons of canes per day (TCD). The Company caters to domestic and international market.

Sector Food Processing