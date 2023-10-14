Indian Terrain Fashions Limited is an India-based apparel retailer. The Company is engaged in offering the men's smart casual category, selling under the brand Indian Terrain. It operates within domestic borders with apparel offerings ranging from shirts, trousers, shorts, and t-shirts. The Company also oversees the boys wear segment with fashion accessories, mainly belts, socks, wallets, and face masks. It is focused on two business segments, which are Menâs wear and Boys wear. Its clothing suite ranges from shirts, t-shirts, sweaters and jackets to trousers, shorts and denims for men. The Company retails across the country through over 200 outlets. The Companyâs apparels are retailed through various channels across India, which are Multi-branded Outlets (MBO), Exclusive brand outlets (EBO), Large formats stores (LFO) and E-commerce platforms.