Indian Terrain Fashions Limited announced that pursuant to the Shareholders approval at the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 18, 2023, the registered office address of the Company has been shifted from its present location at 208, Velachery Tambaram Road, Narayanapuram, Pallikaranai, Chennai- 600100, Tamil Nadu, India to "Survey No 549/2 & 232 Plot No.4, Thirukkachiyur & Sengundram Industrial Area Singaperumal Koil, Chengalpattu - 603204, Tamil Nadu, India. The company has intimated to the Registrar of Companies ("ROC"), Chennai for Registered Office Change, and the same was approved by ROC on October 14, 2023.
Indian Terrain Fashions Limited Announces the Changes of its Registered Office Address
October 14, 2023 at 10:24 am EDT
