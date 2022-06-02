Indiana Resources : Appendix 3B

For personal use only
+Rule 3.10.3
Appendix 3B
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question
Answer
no
1.1
*Name of entity
We (the entity here named)
Indiana Resources Limited
give ASX the following
information about a proposed
issue of +securities and, if ASX
agrees to +quote any of the
+securities (including any
rights) on a +deferred
settlement basis, we agree to
the matters set out in
Appendix 3B of the ASX
Listing Rules
1.2
*Registration type and number
ABN 67 009 129 560
1.3
*ASX issuer code
IDA
1.4
*This announcement is
X A new announcement
☐ An update/amendment to a previous announcement
☐ A cancellation of a previous announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
N/A
1.4b
*Date of previous
N/A
announcement(s) to this
update
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
1.4d
cancellation
1.5
*Date of this announcement
2 June 2022
1.6
*The proposed issue is:
☐ A +bonus issue
☐ A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or
renounceable)
☐ An accelerated offer
☐ An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase
plan
☐ A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a
+disclosure document or +PDS
☐ A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an
information memorandum
X A placement or other type of issue
1.6a
*The proposed standard +pro
rata issue is:
☐ Non-renounceable
☐ Renounceable
1.6b
*The proposed accelerated
☐ Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer
offer is:
(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)
☐ Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer
(commonly known as an AREO)
☐ Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement
offer (commonly known as a SAREO)
☐ Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual
book-build structure (commonly known as a
RAPIDS)
☐ Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail
rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
If your response to Q1.6 is "A placement or other type of issue", please complete Parts 7A - 7F and the details of the securities proposed to be issued in Part 8.
Part 7A - Proposed placement or other issue - conditions
No.
7A.1
*Do any external approvals need to be
Yes
obtained or other conditions satisfied before
the placement or other type of issue can
proceed on an unconditional basis?
7A.1a
Conditions
(i)
Upon ASX quoted shares of the Company achieving a 30 day volume weighted
average price (VWAP) price of $0.15 (15 cents), at any time within 24 months of the
Non-Executive Director's Commencement Date.
(ii)
average price (VWAP) price of $0.25 (25 cents), at any time within 36 months of the
*Approval/ condition
*Date for
*Is the date
**Approval received/
Comments
Type
determination
estimated or
condition met?
actual?
+Security holder
30 November 2022
Estimated
No
Issue of Director
approval
Options to be
approved at an AGM
Court approval
Lodgment of court
order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Other (please specify
in comment section)
Part 7B - Details of proposed placement or other issue - issue details
Question
Answer
No.
7B.1
*Class of +securities to be offered under the
Unquoted options
placement or other issue (please enter both
the ASX security code & description)
7B.2
Number of +securities proposed to be
(i) 2,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at
issued
$0.12 within 12 months from the satisfaction of
the vesting condition
(ii) 2,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at
$0.15, within 12 months of the satisfaction of
the vesting condition.
7B.3
*Are the +securities proposed to be issued
No
being issued for a cash consideration?
7B.3a
*In what currency is the cash consideration
being paid
7B.3b
*What is the issue price per +security
Nil
7B.3c
AUD equivalent to issue price amount per
+security
7B.3d
Please describe the consideration being
None
provided for the +securities
7B.3e
Please provide an estimate of the AUD
equivalent of the consideration being
Part 7C - Proposed placement or other issue - timetable
7C.1
*Proposed +issue date
of $0.15 (15 cents), at any time within
Options will only be issued on satisfaction of
the following vesting requirements:
(i)
Upon ASX quoted shares of the
Company achieving a 30 day volume
weighted average price (VWAP) price
24 months of the Non-Executive
Director's Commencement Date.
(ii)
of $0.25 (25 cents), at any time within
36 months of the Non-Executive
