  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Indiana Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/02 02:10:27 am EDT
0.0570 AUD   +5.56%
04:22aINDIANA RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
05/31Indiana Resources Limited Announces Appointment of Michael Rosenstreich as an Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
05/16Indiana Resources Identifies New Gold Targets at South Australia's Central Gawler Craton Gold Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indiana Resources : Appendix 3B

06/02/2022 | 04:22am EDT
For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 3.10.3

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

We (the entity here named)

Indiana Resources Limited

give ASX the following

information about a proposed

issue of +securities and, if ASX

agrees to +quote any of the

+securities (including any

rights) on a +deferred

settlement basis, we agree to

the matters set out in

Appendix 3B of the ASX

Listing Rules

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 67 009 129 560

1.3

*ASX issuer code

IDA

1.4

*This announcement is

X A new announcement

An update/amendment to a previous announcement

A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 1

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

1.4b

*Date of previous

N/A

announcement(s) to this

update

only

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

1.4d

*Date of previous

N/A

announcement(s) to this

cancellation

use

1.5

*Date of this announcement

2 June 2022

1.6

*The proposed issue is:

A +bonus issue

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or

renounceable)

An accelerated offer

personal

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase

plan

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a

+disclosure document or +PDS

A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an

information memorandum

X A placement or other type of issue

1.6a

*The proposed standard +pro

rata issue is:

Non-renounceable

Renounceable

For

1.6b

*The proposed accelerated

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer

offer is:

(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer

(commonly known as an AREO)

Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement

offer (commonly known as a SAREO)

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual

book-build structure (commonly known as a

RAPIDS)

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail

rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 2

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

If your response to Q1.6 is "A placement or other type of issue", please complete Parts 7A - 7F and the details of the securities proposed to be issued in Part 8.

Part 7A - Proposed placement or other issue - conditions

Question

Question

Answer

No.

7A.1

*Do any external approvals need to be

Yes

obtained or other conditions satisfied before

the placement or other type of issue can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

7A.1a

Conditions

(i)

Upon ASX quoted shares of the Company achieving a 30 day volume weighted

average price (VWAP) price of $0.15 (15 cents), at any time within 24 months of the

Non-Executive Director's Commencement Date.

(ii)

Upon ASX quoted shares of the Company achieving a 30 day volume weighted

average price (VWAP) price of $0.25 (25 cents), at any time within 36 months of the

Non-Executive Director's Commencement Date.

*Approval/ condition

*Date for

*Is the date

**Approval received/

Comments

Type

determination

estimated or

condition met?

actual?

+Security holder

30 November 2022

Estimated

No

Issue of Director

approval

Options to be

approved at an AGM

Court approval

Lodgment of court

order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Other (please specify

in comment section)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 3

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Part 7B - Details of proposed placement or other issue - issue details

only

Question

Question

Answer

No.

7B.1

*Class of +securities to be offered under the

Unquoted options

placement or other issue (please enter both

the ASX security code & description)

7B.2

Number of +securities proposed to be

(i) 2,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at

issued

$0.12 within 12 months from the satisfaction of

use

the vesting condition

(ii) 2,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at

$0.15, within 12 months of the satisfaction of

the vesting condition.

7B.3

*Are the +securities proposed to be issued

No

personal

being issued for a cash consideration?

7B.3a

*In what currency is the cash consideration

being paid

7B.3b

*What is the issue price per +security

Nil

7B.3c

AUD equivalent to issue price amount per

N/A

+security

7B.3d

Please describe the consideration being

None

provided for the +securities

For

7B.3e

Please provide an estimate of the AUD

Nil

equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 4

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Part 7C - Proposed placement or other issue - timetable

only

Question

Question

Answer

No.

7C.1

*Proposed +issue date

of $0.15 (15 cents), at any time within

Options will only be issued on satisfaction of

the following vesting requirements:

(i)

Upon ASX quoted shares of the

Company achieving a 30 day volume

weighted average price (VWAP) price

For personal use

24 months of the Non-Executive

Director's Commencement Date.

(ii)

Upon ASX quoted shares of the

Company achieving a 30 day volume

weighted average price (VWAP) price

of $0.25 (25 cents), at any time within

36 months of the Non-Executive

Director's Commencement Date.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
