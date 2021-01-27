Indiana Resources : Completion of Drilling at Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

ASX: IDA

27th January 2021

Completion of Drilling - Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

RC Drill Programme completed at Minos Prospect in Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

A total of 1,604m drilled across 10 holes within the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone

Previous significant drilling intercepts at Minos include:

12m @ 10.36 g/t Au 24m @ 2.18 g/t Au 6m @ 12.37 g/t Au, 12.5m @ 2.12 g/t Au 14m @ 1.51 g/t Au 5m @ 7.32 g/t Au 10m @ 4.64 g/t Au

Nine of the ten holes drilled ended in the mineralised shear zone

These holes are available for extension by diamond drilling at a later date

Results from this programme will assist in planning for an expanded exploration programme

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to advise that RC drilling activities has been completed safely and ahead of schedule at the Minos Prospect within Indiana's 100% owned Central Gawler Craton Gold Project (Figures 1 & 2).

A total of 1,604m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed for 10 holes varying in depth from 72 to 210 metres. The programme had been designed to test a 600 metre long section in the core of the Minos target. Samples have been collected and are in transit to Bureau Veritas in Adelaide for assay. Results are expected within 3-4 weeks and will be released to the market in due course.

Nine of the ten holes drilled for the programme ended in the mineralised shear zone and the Minos prospect appears to be open along strike and at depth. Results from this programme when received will assist with planning for an expanded drill programme, which will likely include diamond drilling to test the depth and extend the total width of the mineralised shear zone. Given drilling that has been conducted to date at the Minos Prospect it is likely that an expanded drill programme will be completed at a spacing to assist with the calculation of a JORC resource. The future drilling programme will also likely test targets at Ariadne and Company Well, both located within the Lake Labyrinth regional shear zone.

As previously reported (refer ASX releases dated 4th August, 28th September and 16th November 2020), significant mineralisation has been intersected in previous drilling at the Minos and Ariadne targets located within the 40km long Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ("LLSZ") (Figure 2). Initial review of historic drill hole data, including diamond drilling completed at Minos, has highlighted significant high-grade structures within the mineralised zone that were not tested effectively by earlier drilling programmes.

