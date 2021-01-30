Indiana Resources : December 2020 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

ASX: IDA

29th January 2021

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Quarter ended 31 December 2020

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities report for the December Quarter 2020.

PROJECTS

South Australia - Gawler Craton Gold Project

During the December quarter the Company advised that it had finalised planning for the upcoming Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill programme for the Minos Prospect within Indiana's 100% owned 5,090 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project (Figures 1 & 2).

As previously reported (refer ASX releases dated 4th August and 28th September 2020), significant mineralisation has been intersected by historic drilling at the Minos and Ariadne targets located within the 40km long Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ("LLSZ"; Figure 3). Initial review of historic drill hole data including diamond drilling completed at Minos has highlighted significant high-grade structures within the mineralised zone that were not tested effectively by earlier drilling programmes.

Initial geologic review has highlighted a number of significant structural features with respect to the internal geometry and distribution of the gold mineralisation at Minos as follows:

The main mineralised shear zone (LLSZ) strikes approximately NW to SE and is sub vertical or steeply dipping to the SW

Early phase mineralisation lies within the main foliation that is either parallel to the walls of the main shear or shallower dipping to the SW and characterised by sericite-silica-pyrite alteration and quartz carbonate veining (Figure 4)

sericite-silica-pyrite alteration and quartz carbonate veining (Figure 4) Late stage high grade mineralisation hosted by quartz carbonate veins containing pyrite, sphalerite and galena (Figures 5 & 6)

The shear zone host rock adjacent to these late stage veins are commonly brecciated and hematite altered (Figures 5 & 6)

There appear to be at least two generations of mineralisation in different structural orientations, one subparallel to the shear zone and the second dipping to the NE at about 70 degrees (Figure 7). This is consistent with surface mapping at the Ariadne prospect where structural measurements of late stage high grade veins associated with surface workings dip to the NE at 70 to 80 degrees. Further logging of the drill core will be undertaken to accurately determine the strike and dip of the high-grade veins.

These features highlight the need to orient drilling in a direction that adequately tests all the gold bearing vein orientations and structures within the Minos mineralisation. THRC060, an RC drill hole completed as a water bore to assist previous diamond drilling (Figure 7), highlights this point. THRC060 appears to have intersected both orientations of veining and provided a far more consistent result than all other holes which were drilled to the NE at a dip of 60 degrees.

