    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/06
0.053 AUD   -7.02%
0.053 AUD   -7.02%
06:37aINDIANA RESOURCES : Exploration Update
PU
10/01INDIANA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/01INDIANA RESOURCES : Date of AGM & Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
Indiana Resources : Exploration Update

10/07/2021 | 06:37am EDT
7th October 2021

Drill Assays Received from Minos

New Exploration Licences Granted in Gawler Craton

  • First batch of assay results received for recent diamond drilling at Minos
  • Continuity of mineralisation on Section 10360 confirmed - significant results include:
    • 19m @ 1.12g/t Au from 57m (includes previously reported RC pre-collar results)
    • 10m @ 1.37g/t Au from 91m
    • 1.6m @ 2.71g/t Au from 113m
  • Results confirm and infill earlier intersections of significant mineralisation intercepted above and below the target zone
  • Results pending for remaining two diamond holes - expected within the next 4-6 weeks
  • RC drilling at Minos and Ariadne scheduled to commence mid-October
  • Heritage Survey completed along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone from Partridge to North Hicks
  • Exploration Licences granted making a further 92 km2 available for exploration
  • New exploration licence applications accepted for a further 627 km2

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results have been received for diamond drill hole LLRCD027 at the Minos Prospect located within Indiana's 100% owned 5,713 km² Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia (Figures 1-4).

Three Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes (LLRC027, LLRC028 and LLRC045) were extended with diamond tails during July (see ASX announcement dated 14 July 2021). Assays have been received for LLRCD027 with significant results as follows:

  • 19m @ 1.12g/t Au from 57m (includes previously reported RC pre-collar results)
  • 10m @ 1.37g/t Au from 91m
  • 1.6m @ 2.71g/t Au from 113m

The results for the first diamond hole confirm and infill earlier intersections of significant mineralisation intercepted above and below the target zone within LLRCD027 (Figure 1).

Mineralised sheared/fractured and altered (silica-siderite-sericite-pyrite) host rock was intersected in all drill holes interpreted to be located within a sub vertical shear zone immediately south of a NW-SE trending chert/quartz marker horizon. Sulphide mineralisation is commonly associated with multiple stages of fracturing in at least three different orientations.

Pyrite is associated with the fine fracturing that sometimes contains quartz and in some orientations is stylolitic in nature.

The results from the remaining two diamond tails are expected to be received within the next 4-6 weeks depending on turnaround times from the assay laboratory in South Australia.

Further drilling to commence at Ariadne and Minos

Planning is now well advanced for a maiden RC drilling programme at Ariadne comprising 12 holes for 1,340m and an additional follow up RC programme at Minos comprising 7 holes for 1,360m. It is expected that these two programmes will commence in mid-October and take approximately 10 days to complete. Bullion Drilling Co Pty Ltd is contracted to undertake the programme and have a strong working relationship with Indiana, having completed all the drill programmes to date at the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone (LLSZ).

Heritage surveys complete at LLSZ

The Company has now also completed heritage surveys across the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone from the Partridge Prospect in the northwest to the North Hicks Prospect in the southeast. Pending receipt of the final heritage report the Company is planning to expand exploration activities in this high priority target zone. Exploration will be aimed at determining the extent of the mineralised shear zone that extends from Minos down to Ariadne and up to Partridge. A further release will be made in due course with regards to these planned activities.

New EL's expand Gawler Craton footprint

The Company has also recently received confirmation from the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining that its recent applications for exploration licences EL6629 and EL6667 have been granted. Indiana has also recently made further exploration licence applications, bringing its total tenement package in the Central Gawler Craton to 5,713 km2.

Company Comment

Indiana's Executive Chairman Bronwyn Barnes said:

"Minos is one of several exciting and significantly underexplored gold targets within our extensive Gawler Craton portfolio, and the first batch of assay results received from diamond drilling confirm that Minos is an exceptional gold target.

Minos remains open along strike and at depth, and the planned drill programme to commence in October has been designed to test the extension of the mineralised zone. The finalisation of heritage surveys for this high priority zone will allow us to aggressively advance exploration over the next few months.

We look forward to receiving the remaining assays from diamond drilling at Minos over the coming weeks, and our team is also finalising preparations to commence our next phase of drilling at Ariadne and Minos this month."

Next Steps

Indiana will review all of the drilling data for Minos, including historical drilling, with a view to assessing whether the drilling density is sufficient to produce a Maiden Resource Estimate or further infill drilling is required. Further geological information from the current diamond drilling program at Minos will also provide input into the proposed resource estimation for Minos.

Indiana has established a district scale ground position covering 5,713km² in the highly prospective Central Gawler Craton, which hosts a suite of advanced to early-stage targets proximal to existing gold mines and major gold discoveries.

The LLSZ is a priority exploration focus for Indiana and contains several drill ready targets positioned along a 30km strike including, Minos, North Hicks, Ariadne and Partridge. Most of the targets within the LLSZ remain considerably underexplored and have the potential for significant exploration upside as demonstrated by initial drilling results from Minos. Indiana is actively progressing regulatory approvals to expand its exploration activities in this exciting region.

Table 1: Composite intercepts >= 0.5 g/t Au

Site ID

Drill

MGA

MGA

RL

Dip

MGA

Total Depth

From

To

Length

Au g/t

Note

Type

East

North

Azimuth

LLRCD027

RC

495675

6607846

142

-80

210

72.0

57.0

72.0

15.0

1.19

a,d

DD

282.4

72.0

76.0

4.0

0.85

b

57.0

76.0

19.0

1.12

c

91.0

101.0

10.0

1.37

103.0

107.0

4.0

0.52

113.4

115.0

1.6

2.71

119.0

123.0

4.0

0.76

149.0

150.0

1.0

1.23

LLRCD028

RC

495494

6607935

142

-80

210

78.0

30.0

32.0

2.0

0.63

41.0

44.0

3.0

0.60

58.0

59.0

1.0

0.58

76.0

78.0

2.0

3.65

d

DD

262.0

Assays Pending

LLRCD045

RC

495458

6608008

142

-60

210

60.0

NSI

d

DD

258.3

Assays Pending

Notes

  1. Original RC composite
  2. New DD composite
  3. New combined RC-DD composite
  4. End of RC pre-collar

>= 0.5 g/t Au composites allowing for 2 m of internal dilution, lower cut 0.4 g/t Au, no top cut applied Reported intersections are downhole lengths - true widths are unknown at this stage

Au analysis by fire assay, Bureau Veritas Adelaide, DL 0.01 ppm Coordinates by GPS (positional accuracy approximately ±3m)

Figure 1: Minos Cross Section 10360

Figure 2: Minos Cross Section 10400

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
