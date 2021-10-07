Indiana Resources : Exploration Update

ASX:IDA

Pyrite is associated with the fine fracturing that sometimes contains quartz and in some orientations is stylolitic in nature.

The results from the remaining two diamond tails are expected to be received within the next 4-6 weeks depending on turnaround times from the assay laboratory in South Australia.

Further drilling to commence at Ariadne and Minos

Planning is now well advanced for a maiden RC drilling programme at Ariadne comprising 12 holes for 1,340m and an additional follow up RC programme at Minos comprising 7 holes for 1,360m. It is expected that these two programmes will commence in mid-October and take approximately 10 days to complete. Bullion Drilling Co Pty Ltd is contracted to undertake the programme and have a strong working relationship with Indiana, having completed all the drill programmes to date at the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone (LLSZ).

Heritage surveys complete at LLSZ

The Company has now also completed heritage surveys across the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone from the Partridge Prospect in the northwest to the North Hicks Prospect in the southeast. Pending receipt of the final heritage report the Company is planning to expand exploration activities in this high priority target zone. Exploration will be aimed at determining the extent of the mineralised shear zone that extends from Minos down to Ariadne and up to Partridge. A further release will be made in due course with regards to these planned activities.

New EL's expand Gawler Craton footprint

The Company has also recently received confirmation from the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining that its recent applications for exploration licences EL6629 and EL6667 have been granted. Indiana has also recently made further exploration licence applications, bringing its total tenement package in the Central Gawler Craton to 5,713 km2.

Company Comment

Indiana's Executive Chairman Bronwyn Barnes said:

"Minos is one of several exciting and significantly underexplored gold targets within our extensive Gawler Craton portfolio, and the first batch of assay results received from diamond drilling confirm that Minos is an exceptional gold target.

Minos remains open along strike and at depth, and the planned drill programme to commence in October has been designed to test the extension of the mineralised zone. The finalisation of heritage surveys for this high priority zone will allow us to aggressively advance exploration over the next few months.

We look forward to receiving the remaining assays from diamond drilling at Minos over the coming weeks, and our team is also finalising preparations to commence our next phase of drilling at Ariadne and Minos this month."