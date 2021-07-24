Indiana Resources : June 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

South Australia - Gawler Craton Gold Project

During the quarter the Company continued its exploration activities at its Minos Prospect, part of its extensive ground position of 5,090 km2 in the Central Gawler Craton of South Australia (Figures 1 & 2). Exploration activities during the quarter included a second RC drilling program at Minos; diamond drilling at Minos and a regional aircore/slimline RC drilling program.

RC Drilling

Indiana completed its second RC drilling program at Minos in early May with 16 drill holes completed for 2,196m. The drilling program was designed to infill the existing drill pattern plus test the NW and SE strike extent of known mineralisation within the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ('LLSZ').

Due to significant delays at the laboratory, assays were not received until early July (see Figure 3). The results confirmed previous high grade results received from the maiden RC drilling program at Minos which included:

38m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 29m in Hole LLRC029 including 16m @ 13.12 g/t Au from 37m

from 29m in Hole LLRC029 including from 37m 2m @ 6.32 g/t Au from 100m in Hole LLRC029

from 100m in Hole LLRC029 26m @ 4.28 g/t Au from 68m in Hole LLRC025 including 3 m @ 20.21 g/t Au from 82m (see ASX Release 3 rd March 2021 for full details)

Results from the RC drilling program are detailed in significant events after the reporting date (page 13).

Aircore/Slimline RC Drilling

Towards the end of the quarter, the Company commenced an aircore/slimline RC program comprised of 79 drill holes for a total of 4,494m (see Figure 4). Composite 4m samples were collected for each drill hole with a total of 1,155 samples submitted to the laboratory for gold analyses. Results are expected early August.

The aim of the program was to test for areas within the LLSZ along strike from the main workings at Ariadne and the Minos prospect which are under cover and had not previously been drill tested. The drilling has highlighted several areas of interest and has provided valuable information on the depth to basement and basement lithology.

Diamond Drilling

During the RC drilling program completed in January 2021, two holes LLRC027, LLRC028 and one drill hole from the April/May RC drilling program LLRC045 were drilled as pre-collars. During the quarter a program for three diamond tails was commenced (see Figure 3 and ASX Release dated 14th July for details). The purpose of the diamond tails is to provide drill core to assist the Company in developing an improved geological and structural understanding of the mineralisation at Minos. The holes were completed subsequent to the end of the quarter and the core is currently being logged before being sent for assay.

Mineralised sheared/fractured and altered (silica-siderite-sericite-pyrite) host rock was intersected in all drill holes interpreted to be located within a sub vertical shear zone immediately south of a NW-SE trending chert/quartz marker horizon. Sulphide mineralisation is commonly associated with multiple stages of fracturing in at least three different orientations. Pyrite is associated with the fine fracturing that sometimes contains quartz and in some orientations is stylolitic in nature. This appear to be consistent with mineralisation intersected in the RC drilling.

