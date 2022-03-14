Indiana Resources : Minos Continues to Deliver Strong, Coherent Gold Zones

Results assist with definition of high-gradegold zones and demonstrate the strong potential to grow the known limits of existing gold mineralisation
Thick and higher-gradeintersections were returned in the north-westernportion of the orebody - this area will be prioritised in future programmes
Gold mineralisation confirmed over 600m strike length at Minos
Gold mineralisation remains open along strike in both directions and at depth
Assays pending from calcrete sampling programme completed in December across the Partridge, Earea Dam and Ealbara Prospects
Strong pipeline of exploration activity with further drilling planned for Minos and other key targets within the southern portion of Indiana's 5,713km² Central Gawler Craton over coming months
15th March 2022
Minos Continues to Deliver Strong, Coherent Gold Zones
• Minos drilling continues to deliver strong, coherent zones of gold mineralisation
• 15 RC drillholes completed for 2,310m
• Assays returned for final 10 holes with significant results including:
36m @ 2.63g/t Au from 124m, including 1m @ 12.60g/t Au and 1m @ 12.50g/t Au o 20m @ 2.34g/t Au from 116m, including 1m @ 17.70g/t Au
o 2m @ 11.30g/t Au from 190m o 11m @ 1.76g/t Au from 135m o 17m @ 1.08g/t Au from 25m o 17m @ 1.05g/t Au from 59m
Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to report further significant gold intersections from drilling completed at the Minos Prospect within Indiana's 100%
Forowned 5,713 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia.
A total of fifteen (15) drillholes for 2,310m were completed at Minos in December, with the programme designed to infill the existing drill hole coverage and provide further geological information for inclusion in the proposed resource estimate for Minos.
This release captures the results from the final ten (10) Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes and follows the earlier release of the preceding five (5) drillholes reported to the ASX in February (refer ASX Release 23 February 2022).
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
439,510,821
Bronwyn Barnes
Aida Tabakovic
+61 (8) 6241 1870
Company Comment
Indiana's Technical Director Felicity Repacholi-Muir said:
"The Minos Prospect continues to deliver strong intersections of significant, wide gold mineralisation. These latest results including 36m @ 2.63g/t Au from 124m with 1m @ 12.60g/t Au and 1m @ 12.50g/t Au in hole LLRC069, highlight the clear potential to define additional mineralisation within the north-western extent of the Minos orebody.
western extent of the Minos orebody.
These infill drilling programmes are providing Indiana with further confidence of the gold mineralisation within the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone, and we will be back on the ground in April, c ntinuing to evaluate the continuity and tenor of gold mineralisation at Minos."
ForMinos Results Summary
Drilling was designed to tighten the existing drill density, define some of the known high-grade zones and extend some known lodes at depth, with drilling focused on the north-western portion of the orebody.
Drillholes LLRC067, LLRC068 and LLRC069 (Section A-A' refer Figure 1 and 2) were the most northwestern drillholes, with strong results highlighting the potential to expand the known gold mineralisation to the north-west. Significant results on the new section include:
36m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 124m in hole LLRC069; including 1m @ 12.60g/t Au from 151m and 1m @ 12.50g/t Au from 159m;
17m @ 1.08g/t Au from 25m from 25m in hole LLRC067; and
10m @ 1.58g/t Au from 102m in hole LLRC068
Figure 2 shows the intersection of 36m @ 2.63g/t Au in LLRC069 on a simplified geological cross section. Further extensional drilling is being planned for this area.
Figure 2: Minos Cross Section A-A'
Drillholes LLRC065 and LLRC066 were completed on a section with existing drillholes LLRC029, LLRC042 and LLRCD045 (refer Figure 3, Section B-B'). The drillholes were designed to infill the section and provide information up dip from previous drilling. Significant results include:
2m @ 3.88g/t Au from 185m in Hole LLRC079
3m @ 3.34g/t Au from 150m in Hole LLRC079; and
11m @ 1.76g/t Au from 135m in Hole LLRC079;
2m @ 11.30g/t Au from 190m in Hole LLRC078;
13m @ 1.22 g/t Au from 93m in Hole LLRC078;
8m @ 1.19 g/t Au from 27m in Hole LLRC065;
9m @ 1.71 g/t Au from 27m in Hole LLRC065;
11m @ 0.77 g/t Au from 105m in Hole LLRC066;
Drillholes LLRC070, LLRC071, LLRC072 and LLRC073 were completed on a new section, Section 10,560mE, and designed to increase the drill density (refer Figure 4, Section C-C'). Significant results include:
20m @ 2.34 g/t Au from 116m in Hole LLRC072;
17m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 59m in Hole LLRC071;
6m @ 056 g/t Au from 33m in Hole LLRC070; and
4m @ 0.58 g/t Au from 58m in Hole LLRC070
useResults from LLRC073 were announced in the earlier release (refer ASX Release 23 February 2022), returning 11m @ 0.63g/t Au from 161m.
Drillholes LLRC077, LLRC078 and LLRC079 were completed to test the down-dip extension on Section 11,740mE (refer Figure 5, Section D-D') where LLRC039 had previously returned 6m @ 2.63g/t Au from 31m, 14m @ 0.88g/t Au from 40m and 5m @ 2.49g/t Au from 100m and LLRC041 had returned 21m
@ 8.43 g/t Au from 176m including 1m @ 159 g/t Au from 185m and 2m @ 18.4 g/t Au from 162m in personalHole LLRC041 including 1m @ 35.6 g/t Au from 163m.
Results from LLRC077 were announced in the earlier release (refer ASX Release 23 February 2022), returning 4m @ 4.14g/t Au from 43m including 1m @ 10.00g/t Au from 43m. Significant results from LLRC078 and LLRC079 include:
The results received from the December programme confirm the Company's geological interpretation and reinforces the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone as a significant gold bearing system. The substantial widths and good grades intersected in the north-western most portion of the orebody highlight the opportunity to extend the mineralisation in this area.
Gold mineralisation at Minos remains open along strike in both directions and at depth.
Next Steps
Assay results are still outstanding from the calcrete sampling programme completed in December across the Partridge, Earea Dam and Ealbara Prospects. Results from this programme are expected to identify further gold anomalies, mineralised trends and assist with drillhole targeting.
Indiana had planned to restart drilling at Minos in January, however this has been delayed due to high rainfall in central South Australia which has damaged major roads and railway lines and prevented access to the site. Drilling is forecast to resume in April 2022, with the proposed programme designed to infill the existing drill hole coverage in the south-eastern portion of the orebody, as shown in Figure 1.
For personal use only
