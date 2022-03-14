Indiana Resources : Minos Continues to Deliver Strong, Coherent Gold Zones

Results assist with definition of high-grade gold zones and demonstrate the strong potential to grow the known limits of existing gold mineralisation

Thick and higher-grade intersections were returned in the north-western portion of the orebody - this area will be prioritised in future programmes

Gold mineralisation confirmed over 600m strike length at Minos

Gold mineralisation remains open along strike in both directions and at depth

Assays pending from calcrete sampling programme completed in December across the Partridge, Earea Dam and Ealbara Prospects

Strong pipeline of exploration activity with further drilling planned for Minos and other key targets within the southern portion of Indiana's 5,713km² Central Gawler Craton over coming months

15th March 2022 Minos Continues to Deliver Strong, Coherent Gold Zones onlyHighlights • Minos drilling continues to deliver strong, coherent zones of gold mineralisation • 15 RC drillholes completed for 2,310m • Assays returned for final 10 holes with significant results including:

use 36m @ 2.63g/t Au from 124m, including 1m @ 12.60g/t Au and 1m @ 12.50g/t Au o 20m @ 2.34g/t Au from 116m, including 1m @ 17.70g/t Au

o 2m @ 11.30g/t Au from 190m o 11m @ 1.76g/t Au from 135m o 17m @ 1.08g/t Au from 25m o 17m @ 1.05g/t Au from 59m