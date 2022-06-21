Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Indiana Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-06-20 pm EDT
0.0600 AUD   +15.38%
03:05pINDIANA RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Quotation
PU
03:05pINDIANA RESOURCES : Successful Placement to Support Central Gawler Project
PU
03:05pINDIANA RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indiana Resources : Reinstatement to Quotation

06/21/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Announcement

21 June 2022

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) - Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Indiana Resources Limited ('IDA') will be lifted immediately following the release by IDA of an announcement regarding a capital raising and an accelerated discovery initiative grant from the Government of South Australia.

Issued by

Oma Murad

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

21 June 2022

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 19:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED
03:05pINDIANA RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Quotation
PU
03:05pINDIANA RESOURCES : Successful Placement to Support Central Gawler Project
PU
03:05pINDIANA RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
01:55aIndiana Resources Completes $1 Million Placement; Shares Rally 15%
MT
06/20Indiana Resources Receives Grant for Exploration at South Australian Project; Shares Ju..
MT
06/14Indiana Resources Identifies Rare Earth Mineralization Potential at Central Gawler Proj..
MT
06/13INDIANA RESOURCES : Rare Earth Potential Identified at Central Gawler Project
PU
06/13Indiana Resources Limited Reports Rare Earth Potential Identified at Central Gawler Pro..
CI
06/10Indiana Resources Limited - Minos Drilling Continues to Define Significant Gold Bearing..
AQ
06/09Indiana Resources Confirms Continuous Gold Zones at Minos Prospect in South Australia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,68 M -1,17 M -1,17 M
Net cash 2021 1,22 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,4 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 145x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indiana Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trevor A. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bronwyn Lesley Barnes Executive Chairman
Felicity Repacholi-Muir Technical Director
Michael Benjamin Rosenstreich Independent Non-Executive Director
Bob Adam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED-6.25%16
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.81%50 809
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.99%35 074
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-21.77%25 040
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.52%23 080
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.31%17 483