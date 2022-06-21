Indiana Resources : Reinstatement to Quotation

Market Announcement

21 June 2022

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) - Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Indiana Resources Limited ('IDA') will be lifted immediately following the release by IDA of an announcement regarding a capital raising and an accelerated discovery initiative grant from the Government of South Australia.

Issued by

Oma Murad

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)