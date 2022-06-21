Indiana Resources : Reinstatement to Quotation

Market Announcement
21 June 2022
Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) - Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Indiana Resources Limited ('IDA') will be lifted immediately following the release by IDA of an announcement regarding a capital raising and an accelerated discovery initiative grant from the Government of South Australia.
Issued by
Oma Murad
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
21 June 2022
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Disclaimer
Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 19:04:01 UTC.