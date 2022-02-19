Indiana Resources : Response to Media Article

18th February 2022
Response to Media Article
Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') notes an article published by Africa Intelligence on 17th February 2022 titled "Dodoma hopes to talk its way out of mining arbitration". The article refers to the current arbitration through the International Centre for Settlement Disputes for the expropriation of the Company's Ntaka Hill Nickel Project in Tanzania and also refers to the desire by United Republic of Tanzania to enter into settlement discussions with the Company to resolve the current dispute.
The Company confirms that it has not been approached by the Untied Republic of Tanzania to engage in any settlement discussions. The Company however remains open to engaging in discussions and would welcome reasonable offers to settle the current dispute.
Ends
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Chairman of Indiana Resources Limited with the authority from the Board of Directors.
