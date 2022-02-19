Log in
    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 11:50:44 pm
0.062 AUD   --.--%
Indiana Resources : Response to Media Article

02/19/2022 | 08:21am EST
18th February 2022

Response to Media Article

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') notes an article published by Africa Intelligence on 17th February 2022 titled "Dodoma hopes to talk its way out of mining arbitration". The article refers to the current arbitration through the International Centre for Settlement Disputes for the expropriation of the Company's Ntaka Hill Nickel Project in Tanzania and also refers to the desire by United Republic of Tanzania to enter into settlement discussions with the Company to resolve the current dispute.

The Company confirms that it has not been approached by the Untied Republic of Tanzania to engage in any settlement discussions. The Company however remains open to engaging in discussions and would welcome reasonable offers to settle the current dispute.

Ends

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Chairman of Indiana Resources Limited with the authority from the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Bronwyn Barnes

Trevor Harris

Aida Tabakovic

Executive Chair

Joint Company Secretary

Joint Company Secretary

T: +61 (0) 417 093 256

T: +61 8 6241 1870

T: +61 8 9481 0389

To find out more, please visit www.indianaresources.com.au

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

CONTACT US

434,940,960

Bronwyn Barnes

Aida Tabakovic

+61 (8) 6241 1870

Shares on Issue

Executive Chair

Joint Company Secretary

info@indianaresources.com.au

A$0.062

Robert (Bob) Adam

Trevor Harris

www.indianaresources.com.au

Share Price

Non-executive Director

CFO & Company Secretary

Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St,

27M

Felicity Repacholi-Muir

Wembley WA 6014

Market Cap

Technical Director

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 13:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,68 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net cash 2021 1,22 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 145x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indiana Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trevor A. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Bronwyn Lesley Barnes Executive Chairman
Felicity Repacholi-Muir Technical Director
Bob Adam Non-Executive Director
Aida Tabakovic Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED-3.13%19
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.11%54 070
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.79%41 224
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED3.35%24 946
PJSC POLYUS0.86%23 100
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.23%19 629