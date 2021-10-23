Indiana Resources : September 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cash flow Reports

A total of 96% of the 165,442,179 Listed Options were Converted into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (160,187,571 IDAOA) raising a total of $4,805,627.13 during the period 7 July 2020 to 5 August 2021

During the quarter, 115,750,624 Listed Options (ASX: IDAOA) were exercised into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares exercisable at $0.03, providing additional funding of $3,472,518.72.

Arbitral panel has confirmed the procedural timetable for arbitration - to conclude mid 2023

Includes Quantum Expert Witness report confirming basis for compensation to the Claimants in the amount of AU$127 million

Allocation of up to $1,250,000 in Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) exploration credits for the 2021/22 income year

Significant anomalies also identified immediately WNW of Minos and between Minos and Ariadne

Regional aircore/slimline RC drilling along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone completed and a new target was identified

During the period activities focused on exploration at the Minos Prospect located within Indiana's 100% owned 5,090 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia. The Company's Central Gawler Craton tenements host a collection of advanced to early-stage targets proximal to existing gold mines and major gold discoveries.

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities report for the September Quarter 2021.

EXPLORATION

South Australia - Gawler Craton Gold Project

The Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ('LLSZ') is a priority exploration focus for Indiana and contains several drill ready targets positioned along a 30km strike, including Minos, North Hicks, Ariadne and Partridge. The majority of targets within the LLSZ remain considerably underexplored and have the potential for significant exploration upside as demonstrated by initial drilling results from Minos. Indiana is actively progressing regulatory approvals in order to expand its exploration activities in this exciting region.

During the quarter the Company continued its exploration activities at its Minos Prospect, part of its extensive ground position of 5,090 km2 in the Central Gawler Craton of South Australia (Figures 1 & 2). Exploration activities during the quarter included completion of diamond and regional aircore/slimline RC drilling programs at Minos. Results were not received for these programmes until after the end of the quarter and are contained in the subsequent events section at the end of this report. During the quarter however results were received for the RC drilling program completed during the June quarter.

RC Drilling

At the beginning of the quarter the Company received further high-grade results from assaying of the follow- up Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes completed early May (ASX release dated 3rd May 2021) at the Minos Prospect (Figures 1 & 2).

Assay results were received from 16 holes completed for a total of 2,196m varying in depth from 90m to 252m. The programme was designed to infill the existing drill pattern and test the NW and SE strike extent of the known mineralised zone within the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone and to provide further information which will potentially form part of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The results confirm and enhance earlier intersections of significant mineralisation intercepted (Figures 3 to 6).

High-grade results were received for several holes completed during the April/May drilling, confirming high- grade results intersected in the January 2021 RC programme. Significant results are listed below:

21m @ 8.43 g/t Au from 176m in Hole LLRC041 including 1m @ 159 g/t Au from 185m and

2m @ 18.4 g/t Au from 162m in Hole LLRC041 including 1m @ 35.6 g/t Au from 163m

23m @ 6.44 g/t Au from 186m in Hole LLRC035 including 1m @118 g/t Au from 198m

10m @ 8.83 g/t Au from 39m in Hole LLRC042 including 3 m @ 26.03 g/t Au from 40m

The majority of drill holes intersected the mineralised shear zone and varying amounts of sericite-silica-siderite- pyrite alteration in mafic/felsic gneiss host rocks. Results confirm high grades of mineralisation intersected in the January RC programme (refer ASX releases dated 22nd February and 3rd March 2021 respectively) listed below and mineralisation is open along strike and at depth.

38m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 29m in Hole LLRC029 including 16m @ 13.12 g/t Au from 37m

5m @ 24.35 g/t Au from 106m in Hole LLRC020 including 2m @ 59 g/t Au from 106m

3m @ 18.33 g/t Au from 189m in Hole LLRC020 including 1m @ 42.1 g/t Au from 190m

26m @ 4.28 g/t Au from 68m in Hole LLRC025 including 3 m @ 20.21 g/t Au from 82m

Diamond Drilling

In mid-July the Company completed the drilling of three diamond tail drill holes at the Minos Prospect (refer ASX announcement dated 24th June 2021). Three holes LLRC027, LLRC028 and LLRC045 were drilled as pre- collars during the RC drilling program completed in January 2021 and were extended with diamond tails (see Figure 7). The purpose of the diamond tails was to provide drill core to assist the Company in developing an improved geological and structural understanding of the mineralisation at Minos.