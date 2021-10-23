Indiana Resources : September 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cash flow Reports

22nd October 2021
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
Quarter ended 30 September 2021
Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities report for the September Quarter 2021.
During the period activities focused on exploration at the Minos Prospect located within Indiana's 100% owned 5,090 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia. The Company's Central Gawler Craton tenements host a collection of advanced to early-stage targets proximal to existing gold mines and major gold discoveries.
HIGHLIGHTS
Exploration
-
RC drill programme completed at Minos
-
16 holes completed for 2,196m - significant high-grade results include:
-
-
21m @ 8.43 g/t Au from 176m in Hole LLRC041 including 1m @ 159 g/t Au from 185m
-
2m @ 18.4 g/t Au from 162m in Hole LLRC041 including 1m @ 35.6 g/t Au from 163m
-
23m @ 6.44 g/t Au from 186m in Hole LLRC035 including 1m @118 g/t Au from 198m
-
10m @ 8.83 g/t Au from 39m in Hole LLRC042 including 3m @ 26.03 g/t Au from 40m
-
Assays confirm high-grade mineralisation intersected in previous RC programme - mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth
-
Regional aircore/slimline RC drilling along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone completed and a new target was identified
-
Significant anomalies also identified immediately WNW of Minos and between Minos and Ariadne
-
Allocation of up to $1,250,000 in Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) exploration credits for the 2021/22 income year
-
Planning underway for expanded exploration activities across Indiana's 100% owned 5,090km2 tenement package in South Australia
Claim to Arbitration - Tanzania
-
Full Memorial document lodged with International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes
-
Includes Quantum Expert Witness report confirming basis for compensation to the Claimants in the amount of AU$127 million
-
Arbitral panel has confirmed the procedural timetable for arbitration - to conclude mid 2023
Corporate
-
During the quarter, 115,750,624 Listed Options (ASX: IDAOA) were exercised into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares exercisable at $0.03, providing additional funding of $3,472,518.72.
-
A total of 96% of the 165,442,179 Listed Options were Converted into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (160,187,571 IDAOA) raising a total of $4,805,627.13 during the period 7 July 2020 to 5 August 2021
|
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
|
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
|
|
CONTACT US
|
434,446,960
|
Bronwyn Barnes
|
Aida Tabakovic
|
+61 (8) 6241 1870
|
Shares on Issue
|
Executive Chair
|
Joint Company Secretary
|
info@indianaresources.com.au
|
A$0.06
|
Robert (Bob) Adam
|
Trevor Harris
|
www.indianaresources.com.au
|
Share Price
|
Non-executive Director
|
CFO & Company Secretary
|
Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St,
|
$3.55M
|
Felicity Repacholi-Muir
|
Gary Ferris
|
Cash at Bank
|
Non-executive Director
|
General Manager Exploration
|
Wembley WA 6014
|
ASX:IDA
EXPLORATION
South Australia - Gawler Craton Gold Project
The Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ('LLSZ') is a priority exploration focus for Indiana and contains several drill ready targets positioned along a 30km strike, including Minos, North Hicks, Ariadne and Partridge. The majority of targets within the LLSZ remain considerably underexplored and have the potential for significant exploration upside as demonstrated by initial drilling results from Minos. Indiana is actively progressing regulatory approvals in order to expand its exploration activities in this exciting region.
During the quarter the Company continued its exploration activities at its Minos Prospect, part of its extensive ground position of 5,090 km2 in the Central Gawler Craton of South Australia (Figures 1 & 2). Exploration activities during the quarter included completion of diamond and regional aircore/slimline RC drilling programs at Minos. Results were not received for these programmes until after the end of the quarter and are contained in the subsequent events section at the end of this report. During the quarter however results were received for the RC drilling program completed during the June quarter.
RC Drilling
At the beginning of the quarter the Company received further high-grade results from assaying of the follow- up Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes completed early May (ASX release dated 3rd May 2021) at the Minos Prospect (Figures 1 & 2).
Assay results were received from 16 holes completed for a total of 2,196m varying in depth from 90m to 252m. The programme was designed to infill the existing drill pattern and test the NW and SE strike extent of the known mineralised zone within the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone and to provide further information which will potentially form part of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The results confirm and enhance earlier intersections of significant mineralisation intercepted (Figures 3 to 6).
High-grade results were received for several holes completed during the April/May drilling, confirming high- grade results intersected in the January 2021 RC programme. Significant results are listed below:
-
21m @ 8.43 g/t Au from 176m in Hole LLRC041 including 1m @ 159 g/t Au from 185m and
-
2m @ 18.4 g/t Au from 162m in Hole LLRC041 including 1m @ 35.6 g/t Au from 163m
-
23m @ 6.44 g/t Au from 186m in Hole LLRC035 including 1m @118 g/t Au from 198m
-
10m @ 8.83 g/t Au from 39m in Hole LLRC042 including 3 m @ 26.03 g/t Au from 40m
The majority of drill holes intersected the mineralised shear zone and varying amounts of sericite-silica-siderite- pyrite alteration in mafic/felsic gneiss host rocks. Results confirm high grades of mineralisation intersected in the January RC programme (refer ASX releases dated 22nd February and 3rd March 2021 respectively) listed below and mineralisation is open along strike and at depth.
-
38m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 29m in Hole LLRC029 including 16m @ 13.12 g/t Au from 37m
-
5m @ 24.35 g/t Au from 106m in Hole LLRC020 including 2m @ 59 g/t Au from 106m
-
3m @ 18.33 g/t Au from 189m in Hole LLRC020 including 1m @ 42.1 g/t Au from 190m
-
26m @ 4.28 g/t Au from 68m in Hole LLRC025 including 3 m @ 20.21 g/t Au from 82m
Diamond Drilling
In mid-July the Company completed the drilling of three diamond tail drill holes at the Minos Prospect (refer ASX announcement dated 24th June 2021). Three holes LLRC027, LLRC028 and LLRC045 were drilled as pre- collars during the RC drilling program completed in January 2021 and were extended with diamond tails (see Figure 7). The purpose of the diamond tails was to provide drill core to assist the Company in developing an improved geological and structural understanding of the mineralisation at Minos.
|
ASX:IDA
RC drill hole LLRC027 was completed to 72m and reported 15m @1.19g/t Au, with the final metre reporting 1m @ 1.99 g/t Au (ASX Release 3rd March 2021). Diamond hole LLRCD027 was completed to a depth of 282m.
RC drill hole LLRC028 was completed to 78m with the end of the hole reporting 2m @ 3.65g/t Au (ASX Release 3rd March 2021). Diamond hole LLRCD028 was completed to a depth of 262m.
RC drill hole LLRC045 was completed to 60m with the diamond tail was planned to drill under drill hole LLRC029, which included 38m @ 6.54g/t Au from 28m including 16m @ 13.12g/t Au from 37m (ASX Release 3rd March 2021). Diamond hole LLRCD045 was completed to a depth of 258.3m.
Samples from the diamond tails of LLRCD028 and LLRCD045 are currently at the laboratory with results expected in the coming weeks.
Aircore/Slimline RC Drilling
The aircore/slimline RC program comprised 79 drill holes for a total of 4,494m (see Figure 7). Composite 4m samples were collected for each drill hole with a total of 1,155 samples submitted to the laboratory for gold analyses. The Company received these results in August 2021 and a new target was identified 1,500m along strike from the Ariadne Prospect with the encouraging intersection of 8m @1.20g/t Au from 36m including 4m @ 2.28g/t Au from 40m.
All Results have been received, significant results are listed below and are summarised in Table 1.
-
8m @1.20g/t Au from 36m including 4m @ 2.28g/t Au from 40m
-
4m @ 0.27g/t Au from 36m
-
8m @0.20g/t Au from 20m
-
4m @0.44g/t Au from 60m
The aim of the program was to test for areas of anomalous gold geochemistry within the LLSZ distal to the main workings at Ariadne and the Minos prospect which are under cover and have not been drill tested. The aircore/slimline RC drill traverses were spaced at 500m and designed to intersect geochemical halos within the interpreted extensions of the LLSZ. The results have identified several areas of interest and have provided valuable information on the overburden, weathering profile and basement lithology.
Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive
Indiana announced in September, the receipt of correspondence from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) in relation to the Company's application to participate in the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) Scheme. The Company has been allocated up to $1,250,000 in JMEI exploration credits for the 2021/22 income year.
Further information about the JMEI can be found on the ATO website at: https://www.ato.gov.au/business/junior-minerals-exploration-incentive/
|
ASX:IDA
Figure 1: IDA's ground position in the Central Gawler Craton
|
ASX:IDA
Figure 2: Tenement Location Plan Showing Prospects, Drilling Highlights and Historic Calcrete Anomalies
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 11:23:04 UTC.