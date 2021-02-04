Log in
Indiana Resources : Share Purchase Plan Cleansing Notice

02/04/2021 | 11:38pm EST
ASX: IDA

5th February 2021

Share Purchase Plan - Cleansing Notice

This notice is given by Indiana Resources Limited (Company) pursuant to ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plan) Instrument 2019/547.

As at the date of this notice, the Company hereby confirms that:

  1. it will make offers to issue fully paid ordinary shares in the Company under a Share Purchase Plan announced to ASX on 1 February 2021 without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act);
  2. this notice is being given in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plan) instrument 2019/547;
  3. as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with;
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  5. as at the date of this announcement, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act as if this notice were a notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.

Ends

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Indiana Resources Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Bronwyn Barnes

Aida Tabakovic

Executive Chairman

Company Secretary

T: +61 417 093 256

T: +61 8 9481 0389

To find out more, please visit www.indianaresources.com.au

1

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley WA 6014

ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6241 1870| E info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

