Indiana Resources : Share Purchase Plan Cleansing Notice

5th February 2021
Share Purchase Plan - Cleansing Notice
This notice is given by Indiana Resources Limited (Company) pursuant to ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plan) Instrument 2019/547.
As at the date of this notice, the Company hereby confirms that:
-
it will make offers to issue fully paid ordinary shares in the Company under a Share Purchase Plan announced to ASX on 1 February 2021 without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act);
-
this notice is being given in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plan) instrument 2019/547;
-
as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with;
-
-
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
-
section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
-
as at the date of this announcement, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act as if this notice were a notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.
Ends
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Indiana Resources Limited.
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Bronwyn Barnes
|
Aida Tabakovic
|
Executive Chairman
|
Company Secretary
|
T: +61 417 093 256
|
T: +61 8 9481 0389
|
|
