Indiana Resources : Share Purchase Plan Offer Document Despatch

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Indiana Resources Limited.

The Company encourages shareholders who wish to participate to act promptly and encourages these shareholders to utilise the BPAY facility to ensure applications are received by the Closing Date of 26 February 2021.

Further to the announcement on 1st February 2020, Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') advises that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is now open. Attached to this announcement is a copy of the SPP Offer Document which will be despatched to Eligible Shareholders today, along with personalised application forms.

5 February 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

On 1 February 2021, Indiana Resources Limited (ACN 009 129 560) (Company) announced its intention to offer Eligible Shareholders (as defined below) the opportunity to participate in a Share Purchase Plan (Plan) to subscribe for fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares).

Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase up to $5,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.06 per Share, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.

The offer under the Plan (Offer) is intended to raise $250,000 through the issue of 4,166,667 Shares, on the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) contained in this letter. The Company may elect to accept additional subscriptions or alternatively close the Offer early and/or scale back applications, in compliance with the ASX Listing Rule.

Shareholders Eligible to Participate in the Plan

Participation under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the Company who are registered as holders of Shares at 5.00pm (WST) on 29 January 2021 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).

Share Purchase Plan

The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, to purchase up to $5,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.06 (Issue Price). The Issue Price represents a discount of 14% to $0.07, being the volume weighted average market price of the Shares over the last 5 trading days on which sales in the Shares were recorded before the day on which the Plan was announced.

Whilst the Company intends to raise up to $250,000 under the Plan, the Company reserves the right to accept additional applications subject to shareholder demand and compliance with the ASX Listing Rules. In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, the maximum number of Shares that can be issued under a share purchase plan is that amount equal to 30% of the Company's existing share capital. Accordingly, the maximum number of Shares which can be issued under the Plan is 75,794,884 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Plan).

