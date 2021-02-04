Indiana Resources : Share Purchase Plan Offer Document Despatch
02/04/2021 | 11:38pm EST
5th February 2021
Share Purchase Plan Offer Document Despatch
Further to the announcement on 1st February 2020, Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') advises that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is now open. Attached to this announcement is a copy of the SPP Offer Document which will be despatched to Eligible Shareholders today, along with personalised application forms.
The Company encourages shareholders who wish to participate to act promptly and encourages these shareholders to utilise the BPAY facility to ensure applications are received by the Closing Date of 26 February 2021.
Ends
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Indiana Resources Limited.
Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley WA 6014
ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6241 1870| E info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au
5 February 2021
Dear Shareholder,
Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan
On 1 February 2021, Indiana Resources Limited (ACN 009 129 560) (Company) announced its intention to offer Eligible Shareholders (as defined below) the opportunity to participate in a Share Purchase Plan (Plan) to subscribe for fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares).
Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase up to $5,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.06 per Share, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.
The offer under the Plan (Offer) is intended to raise $250,000 through the issue of 4,166,667 Shares, on the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) contained in this letter. The Company may elect to accept additional subscriptions or alternatively close the Offer early and/or scale back applications, in compliance with the ASX Listing Rule.
Shareholders Eligible to Participate in the Plan
Participation under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the Company who are registered as holders of Shares at 5.00pm (WST) on 29 January 2021 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).
Share Purchase Plan
The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, to purchase up to $5,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.06 (Issue Price). The Issue Price represents a discount of 14% to $0.07, being the volume weighted average market price of the Shares over the last 5 trading days on which sales in the Shares were recorded before the day on which the Plan was announced.
Whilst the Company intends to raise up to $250,000 under the Plan, the Company reserves the right to accept additional applications subject to shareholder demand and compliance with the ASX Listing Rules. In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, the maximum number of Shares that can be issued under a share purchase plan is that amount equal to 30% of the Company's existing share capital. Accordingly, the maximum number of Shares which can be issued under the Plan is 75,794,884 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Plan).
However, as noted above, the Company only intends to issue 4,166,667 Shares pursuant to the Offer, which represents approximately 2% of the Company's issued shares as at the date of this Plan.
Depending on applications received, the Company may, in its absolute discretion, undertake a scale back so that not more than $250,000 is raised under the Plan or not more than 2% of that number of Shares already on issue, are issued under the Plan. Scale back decisions are made by the Board and are final. The Company reserves the right to close the Plan early.
The Plan will not be underwritten.
The directors of the Company who are Eligible Shareholders intend to participate under the Plan.
An application form for the Plan (Application Form) is included in this package.
Current Activities
Details of the Company's current activities are set out in the announcements made by the Company to the ASX and are available from the ASX, or the Company's website at www.indianaresources.com.au.
The funds raised under the Plan will be used primarily at the Company's 100% owned Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia, with a focus on advancing exploration activities. Funds will also be used to expand the Company's technical management team, support the commencement of arbitration activities against the Government of Tanzania and for ongoing working capital.
How much can you invest?
Eligible Shareholders may each apply for a maximum of $5,000 worth of Shares and a minimum of $2,000 worth of Shares under the Plan.
How to accept this Offer
To apply for Shares under the Plan, please follow the instructions on the enclosed personalised Application Form or by following the instructions for online acceptance accessible at https://idaspp.thereachagency.com.The Company recommends
Shareholders who wish to apply for Shares under the Plan do so utilising the BPAY facility to ensure applications are received by 5:00pm (WST) on the Closing Date of 26 February 2021.
Eligible Shareholders may participate by selecting only one of the following offers to purchase Shares under the Plan:
Total amount payable
Number of Shares which may be
purchased
Offer A
$5,000
83,333
Offer B
$3,000
50,000
Offer C
$2,000
33,333
The number of Shares to which you are entitled will be calculated by dividing the subscription amount you have selected by the Issue Price, rounded down.
Once an application has been made it cannot be revoked. All Application Forms must be received by 5:00pm (WST) on the Closing Date of 26 February 2021. The Company may close the Offer early if applications have been received for the full amount. If the exact amount of money is not tendered with your application, the Company reserves the right to either:
return your Application Form and/or payment and not allot any Shares to you; or
allot to you the number of Shares that would have been allotted had you applied for the highest designated amount that is less than the amount of your payment and refund the excess application money to you by cheque as soon as possible, without interest.
Multiple Holdings
The maximum investment any Eligible Shareholder may apply for will remain $5,000 even if an Eligible Shareholder receives more than one Offer (whether in respect of a joint holding or because the Eligible Shareholder has more than one holding under a separate account). It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the aggregate of the application price paid for the Shares the subject of the application and any other shares and interests in the class applied for by you under the Plan or any similar arrangement in the 12 months prior to the date of submission does not exceed $30,000.
Custodians and Nominees
Eligible Shareholders who hold Shares as Custodian or Nominee (Custodian) for one or more persons on the Record Date (Beneficiary) may apply for up to a maximum amount of $5,000 worth of Shares in respect of each Beneficiary who is resident in Australia or New Zealand, subject to providing a Custodian Certificate to the Company, as described in the Terms and Conditions enclosed with this letter. Please refer to the Terms and Conditions for more details.
