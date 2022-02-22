Indiana Resources : Strong Gold Results Continue at Minos Prospect

23rd February 2022 Strong Gold Results Continue at Minos Prospect Highlights • First batch of assay results returned from December RC drill programme at Minos • 15 RC drillholes completed for 2,310m • Assays returned for 5 holes with significant results including: only 21m @ 3.14g/t Au from 75m, including 1m @ 19.70g/t Au and 1m @ 21.80g/t Au o o 25m @ 2.42g/t Au from 140m, including 2m @ 14.85g/t Au o 4m @ 4.14g/t Au from 43m, including 1m @ 10.00g/t Au o 5m @ 1.26g/t Au from 24m o 4m @ 2.06g/t Au from 71m o 2m @ 3.67g/t Au from 78m use • Awaiting assays from a further 10 holes • Drilling data continues to assist with definition of high-grade gold zones • Gold mineralisation confirmed over 600m strike length at Minos • Gold mineralisation remains open along strike in both directions and at depth • Assays also pending from calcrete sampling programme completed in December across the Partridge, Earea Dam and Ealbara Prospects • Strong pipeline of exploration activity with further drilling planned for Minos and other personal key targets within Indiana's Central Gawler Craton Gold Project over coming months Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to report further wide gold intersections from drilling recently completed at the Minos Prospect within Indiana's 100% owned 5,713 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia. A total of fifteen (15) drillholes for 2,310m were completed at Minos in December, with the programme designed to infill the existing drill hole coverage and provide further geological information for inclusion in the proposed resource estimate for Minos. ForAssay results from five (5) Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes have been received, with the remaining assays expected in March 2022. Initial results confirm the Company's geological interpretation and reinforces that the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone is a significant gold bearing system. It also confirms that Minos has potential for extension of the known mineralisation along strike in both directions and at depth. CAPITAL STRUCTURE BOARD & MANAGEMENT CONTACT US 434,940,960 Bronwyn Barnes Aida Tabakovic +61 (8) 6241 1870 Shares on Issue Executive Chair Joint Company Secretary info@indianaresources.com.au A$0.062 Felicity Repacholi-Muir Trevor Harris www.indianaresources.com.au Share Price Technical Director CFO & Company Secretary Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, 27M Robert (Bob) Adam Wembley WA 6014 Market Cap Non-executive Director

Figure 1: Minos Prospect - significant drilling results ASX:IDA Company Comment Indiana's Technical Director Felicity Repacholi-Muir said: "Drilling at Minos continues to return highly encouraging zones of gold mineralisation, which supports onlyour theory that Minos is a continuous orebody, remaining open both along strike and at depth. Each programme completed across our Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone targets has returned impressive gold results and highlighting the strong potential for a much larger gold system to be hosted. We look forward to resuming our aggressive exploration campaign as soon as heavy vehicle access to our tenements is permitted following the rain event in South Australia earlier this year." usepersonal ForMinos Results Summary Drilling was designed to tighten the existing drill density, define some of the known high-grade zones and extend some known lodes at depth. Drilling was focused on the north-western portion of the orebody. Drillholes LLRC074, LLRC075 and LLRC076 were completed on Section 10,560mE (local grid) designed to define the high-grade zone previous encountered in LLRCD028 (refer Figure 2). Significant results include: 5m @ 1.26 g/t Au from 24m in Hole LLRC074;

4m @ 2.06 g/t Au from 71m in Hole LLRC074;

2m @ 3.67 g/t Au from 78m in Hole LLRC074; Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley, WA 6014 2 ASX code: IDA | +61 (8) 6241 1870 | info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

ASX:IDA 21m @ 3.14 g/t Au from 75m in Hole LLRC075 including 1m @ 19.70 g/t Au from 80m and 1m @ 21.80 g/t Au from 90m;

in Hole LLRC075 including 1m @ 19.70 g/t Au from 80m and 1m @ 21.80 g/t Au from 90m; 3m @ 2.81 g/t Au from 147m in Hole LLRC075;

25m @ 2.42 g/t Au from 140m in Hole LLRC076 including 2m @ 14.85 g/t Au from 140m onlyThe results on Section 11,760mE illustrate that gold mineralisation is continuous from near surface a d remains open at depth. For usepersonal Figure 2: Minos Cross Section A-A' Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley, WA 6014 3 ASX code: IDA | +61 (8) 6241 1870 | info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

ASX:IDA Drillholes LLRC073 and LLRC077 were completed on sections where assays are pending from other drillholes in this current programme (see Figures 3 and 4). Drillhole LLRC073 was completed along a new section designed to increase the drill density of the onlyorebody. The drillhole was designed to test the downdip potential along Section 11,815mE, returning 11m @ 0.63g/t Au from 161m. The results from the other drillholes (LLRC070, LLRC071 and LLRC072) completed along this section are pending. Drillhole LLRC077 was designed to test the up-dip extension on Section 11,740mE where LLRC039 had previously returned 6m @ 2.63g/t Au from 31m, 14m @ 0.88g/t Au from 40m and 5m @ 2.49g/t Au from 100m and LLRC041 had returned 21m @ 8.43 g/t Au from 176m including 1m @ 159 g/t Au from 185m and 2m @ 18.4 g/t Au from 162m in Hole LLRC041 including 1m @ 35.6 g/t Au from 163m. useLLRC077 intersected shallow gold mineralisation, returning 4m @ 4.14g/t Au from 43m including 1m @ 10.00g/t Au from 43m. Results from LLRC078 and LLRC079 on this Section are pending. Next Steps The laboratory in Adelaide has been experiencing a slower than usual turnaround given delays due to the impact of COVID on staffing levels, in addition to high demand and high-volume backlog. It is anticipated that assay results for the remaining ten (10) holes will be received in March 2022. personalA so pending are the assay results from the calcrete sampling programme completed in December cross the Partridge, Earea Dam and Ealbara Prospects. Results from this programme are expected to identify further gold anomalies, mineralisation trends and assist with drillhole targeting. I diana planned to recommence drilling at Minos in January, however this has been delayed due to the historically high rainfall in central South Australia which has damaged major roads and railway lines. Drilling will recommence when access to Indiana's tenements is suitable for heavy vehicles. Indiana looks forward to advising the market when the remaining assays are received from the drilling completed at Minos. For Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley, WA 6014 4 ASX code: IDA | +61 (8) 6241 1870 | info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au