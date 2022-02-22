Log in
    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 11:32:33 pm
0.062 AUD   --.--%
Indiana Resources : Strong Gold Results Continue at Minos Prospect

02/22/2022 | 05:57pm EST
23rd February 2022

Strong Gold Results Continue at Minos Prospect

Highlights

First batch of assay results returned from December RC drill programme at Minos

15 RC drillholes completed for 2,310m

Assays returned for 5 holes with significant results including:

21m @ 3.14g/t Au from 75m, including 1m @ 19.70g/t Au and 1m @ 21.80g/t Au

o 25m @ 2.42g/t Au from 140m, including 2m @ 14.85g/t Au

@ 4.14g/t Au from 43m, including 1m @ 10.00g/t Au

@ 1.26g/t Au from 24m

@ 2.06g/t Au from 71m

@ 3.67g/t Au from 78m

Awaiting assays from a further 10 holes

Drilling data continues to assist with definition of high-grade gold zones

Gold mineralisation confirmed over 600m strike length at Minos

Gold mineralisation remains open along strike in both directions and at depth

Assays also pending from calcrete sampling programme completed in December

across the Partridge, Earea Dam and Ealbara Prospects

Strong pipeline of exploration activity with further drilling planned for Minos and other

key targets within Indiana's Central Gawler Craton Gold Project over coming months

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to report further wide gold intersections from drilling recently completed at the Minos Prospect within Indiana's 100% owned 5,713 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia.

A total of fifteen (15) drillholes for 2,310m were completed at Minos in December, with the programme designed to infill the existing drill hole coverage and provide further geological information for inclusion in the proposed resource estimate for Minos.

ForAssay results from five (5) Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes have been received, with the remaining assays expected in March 2022.

Initial results confirm the Company's geological interpretation and reinforces that the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone is a significant gold bearing system. It also confirms that Minos has potential for extension of the known mineralisation along strike in both directions and at depth.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

CONTACT US

434,940,960

Bronwyn Barnes

Aida Tabakovic

+61 (8) 6241 1870

Shares on Issue

Executive Chair

Joint Company Secretary

info@indianaresources.com.au

A$0.062

Felicity Repacholi-Muir

Trevor Harris

www.indianaresources.com.au

Share Price

Technical Director

CFO & Company Secretary

Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St,

27M

Robert (Bob) Adam

Wembley WA 6014

Market Cap

Non-executive Director

Figure 1: Minos Prospect - significant drilling results

ASX:IDA

Company Comment

Indiana's Technical Director Felicity Repacholi-Muir said:

"Drilling at Minos continues to return highly encouraging zones of gold mineralisation, which supports onlyour theory that Minos is a continuous orebody, remaining open both along strike and at depth. Each programme completed across our Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone targets has returned impressive gold

results and highlighting the strong potential for a much larger gold system to be hosted.

We look forward to resuming our aggressive exploration campaign as soon as heavy vehicle access to our tenements is permitted following the rain event in South Australia earlier this year."

ForMinos Results Summary

Drilling was designed to tighten the existing drill density, define some of the known high-grade zones and extend some known lodes at depth. Drilling was focused on the north-western portion of the orebody.

Drillholes LLRC074, LLRC075 and LLRC076 were completed on Section 10,560mE (local grid) designed to define the high-grade zone previous encountered in LLRCD028 (refer Figure 2). Significant results include:

  • 5m @ 1.26 g/t Au from 24m in Hole LLRC074;
  • 4m @ 2.06 g/t Au from 71m in Hole LLRC074;
  • 2m @ 3.67 g/t Au from 78m in Hole LLRC074;

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley, WA 6014

2

ASX code: IDA | +61 (8) 6241 1870 | info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

ASX:IDA

  • 21m @ 3.14 g/t Au from 75m in Hole LLRC075 including 1m @ 19.70 g/t Au from 80m and 1m @ 21.80 g/t Au from 90m;
  • 3m @ 2.81 g/t Au from 147m in Hole LLRC075;
  • 25m @ 2.42 g/t Au from 140m in Hole LLRC076 including 2m @ 14.85 g/t Au from 140m

The results on Section 11,760mE illustrate that gold mineralisation is continuous from near surface and remains open at depth.

Figure 2: Minos Cross Section A-A'

ASX:IDA

Drillholes LLRC073 and LLRC077 were completed on sections where assays are pending from other drillholes in this current programme (see Figures 3 and 4).

Drillhole LLRC073 was completed along a new section designed to increase the drill density of the orebody. The drillhole was designed to test the downdip potential along Section 11,815mE, returning 11m @ 0.63g/t Au from 161m. The results from the other drillholes (LLRC070, LLRC071 and LLRC072) completed along this section are pending.

completed along this section are pending.

Drillhole LLRC077 was designed to test the up-dip extension on Section 11,740mE where LLRC039 had previously returned 6m @ 2.63g/t Au from 31m, 14m @ 0.88g/t Au from 40m and 5m @ 2.49g/t Au from 100m and LLRC041 had returned 21m @ 8.43 g/t Au from 176m including 1m @ 159 g/t Au from 185m and 2m @ 18.4 g/t Au from 162m in Hole LLRC041 including 1m @ 35.6 g/t Au from 163m.

LLRC077 intersected shallow gold mineralisation, returning 4m @ 4.14g/t Au from 43m including 1m @ 10.00g/t Au from 43m. Results from LLRC078 and LLRC079 on this Section are pending.

Next Steps

The laboratory in Adelaide has been experiencing a slower than usual turnaround given delays due to the impact of COVID on staffing levels, in addition to high demand and high-volume backlog. It is anticipated that assay results for the remaining ten (10) holes will be received in March 2022.

Also pending are the assay results from the calcrete sampling programme completed in December across the Partridge, Earea Dam and Ealbara Prospects. Results from this programme are expected to identify further gold anomalies, mineralisation trends and assist with drillhole targeting.

to identify further gold anomalies, mineralisation trends and assist with drillhole targeting.

Indiana planned to recommence drilling at Minos in January, however this has been delayed due to the historically high rainfall in central South Australia which has damaged major roads and railway lines. Drilling will recommence when access to Indiana's tenements is suitable for heavy vehicles.

Indiana looks forward to advising the market when the remaining assays are received from the drilling completed at Minos.

ASX:IDA

Figure 3: Minos Cross Section B-B'

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
