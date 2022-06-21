Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Indiana Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-06-20 pm EDT
0.0600 AUD   +15.38%
Indiana Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

06/21/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Market Announcement

20 June 2022

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Indiana Resources Limited ('IDA') will be suspended from quotation from the commencement of trading on Monday, 20 June 2022 under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of IDA, pending the release of an announcement regarding the completion of a capital raising.

Issued by

Nikki Ciavatta

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

20 June 2022

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

20 June 2022

Attention: Shannon Nicholson

ASX Limited

Level 40, 152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Via e-mail:Shannon.Nicholson@Asx.com.au

Dear Shannon

Indiana Resources Limited - Request for Voluntary Suspension

Pursuant to the trading halt announced on 16 June 2022, Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA), (the 'Company') requests a voluntary suspension in the trading of the Company's securities, effective immediately.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, the Company provides the following information in connection with this request:

  • A voluntary suspension is necessary as the Company is finalising its capital raise;
  • The Company is preparing an announcement on receipt of an
    Accelerated Discovery Initiative Grant ("ADI") from the Government of
    South Australia;
  • The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remains in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 and release of an announcement relating to the completion of the capital raising;
  • The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted; and
  • The Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market of the voluntary suspension.

Trevor Harris

Company Secretary

Indiana Resources Limited

Ph: (08) 6241 1870

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley, WA 6014

ASX code: IDA | +61 (8) 6241 1870 | info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 19:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
