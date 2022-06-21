Indiana Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of Indiana Resources Limited ('IDA') will be suspended from quotation from the commencement of trading on Monday, 20 June 2022 under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of IDA, pending the release of an announcement regarding the completion of a capital raising.

20 June 2022

Indiana Resources Limited - Request for Voluntary Suspension

Pursuant to the trading halt announced on 16 June 2022, Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA), (the 'Company') requests a voluntary suspension in the trading of the Company's securities, effective immediately.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, the Company provides the following information in connection with this request:

A voluntary suspension is necessary as the Company is finalising its capital raise;

Accelerated Discovery Initiative Grant ("ADI") from the Government of South Australia; The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remains in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 and release of an announcement relating to the completion of the capital raising;

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted; and

The Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market of the voluntary suspension.

