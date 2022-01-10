Indiana Resources : Wide Gold Intersections Extend Minos Strike

Initial assay results returned from November RC drill programme at Minos 7 RC drillholes completed for 1,258m

Significant results include

o 7m @ 3.18g/t Au from 54m, including 1m @ 12.20g/t Au o 9m @ 2.77g/t Au from 186m, including 1m @ 17.20g/t Au o 3m @ 2.08g/t Au from 151m

o 4m @ 1.18g/t Au from 164m

Gold mineralisation confirmed over 600m strike length at Minos

Drilling proves Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone is a fertile structure with 30 km of strike remaining underexplored

Awaiting further assay results from Minos drilling carried out in December

Total of ~12,000m of RC and Diamond drilling completed across the Central Gawler Craton Gold Project during 2021

Multiple drilling programmes planned for South Australian gold portfolio in 2022 starting with RC drilling at Minos in late January

Wide Gold Intersections Extend Minos Strike

11th January 2022

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that further wide gold intersections have been identified up and down dip from previous drilling at the Minos P ospect within Indiana's 100% owned 5,713 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia.

Assay results from the RC programme completed in November 2021 at Minos have been received from the seven drillholes completed for a total of 1,258m. This programme was designed to infill the existing drill hole coverage and provide further geological information for inclusion in the proposed resource estimate for Minos.

ForThe results confirm the Company's geological interpretation and reinforces that the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone is a significant gold bearing system. It also confirms that Minos has potential for extension

f the known mineralisation which remains open along strike in both directions and at depth.

Company Comment

Indiana's Executive Chair Bronwyn Barnes said:

"Results from our November RC programme confirm that the Minos Prospect is developing into a continuous orebody that remains open both along strike and at depth.