Indiana Resources : Exploration Update – Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

ASX: IDA
24th June 2021
Exploration Update - Central Gawler Craton Gold Project
Diamond drilling to commence Friday at Minos with 3 diamond tails to be completed
Drilling will take approximately 2-3 weeks
Regional aircore drilling along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone nearing completion
Current estimate for receipt of assay results from recent RC programme is mid July
Additional Exploration Licences granted, strengthening IDA's footprint in the Central Gawler Craton
Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on exploration at Indiana's 100% owned 5,090 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia (Figure 1).
With a strong commitment to exploration activities across its highly prospective and strategic land position in the Central Gawler Craton, the Company has completed two reverse circulation drilling programs at Minos and the current aircore program along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ("LLSZ") is nearing completion. Diamond drilling is planned to commence on Friday with three diamond tails to be completed over the next few weeks.
Significant delays in turnaround from the assay laboratory in South Australia are now being experienced with assay results from the RC programme completed in May now not expected to be received until mid July. The delay is due to a significant increase in demand at the laboratory and is a material delay to the original quoted timeline of three weeks. The Company is continuing to liaise with the assay laboratory to confirm when results will be received. Any further delays in receipt of assays will be notified to the market.
Diamond Drilling
During the RC drilling programs completed in January and April 2021, three holes LLRC027, LLRC028 and LLRC045 were drilled as pre-collars and will be completed with diamond tails (see Figures 2-4). The purpose of the diamond tails is to provide drill core to assist the Company in developing an improved geological and structural understanding of the mineralisation at Minos.
Drill hole LLRC027 was completed to 72m and reported 15m @1.19g/t Au, with the final metre reporting 1m @
1.99 g/t Au (see Table 1 & Figure 2; drill hole information contained in ASX Release 3rd March 2021). The diamond tail will provide valuable geological and structural information and assist Indiana with determining the structural orientation of high-grade veins. Drill hole LLRC028 was completed to 78m with the end of the hole reporting 2m @ 3.65g/t Au (see Table 1 & Figure 3 and ASX Release dated 3rd March 2021 for full details).
Drill hole LLRC045 was completed to 60m and the diamond tail is planned to drill under drill hole LLRC029 which included 38m @ 6.54g/t Au from 28m including 16m @ 13.12g/t Au from 37m (see Table 1 & Figure 4). The aim of this hole is to provide oriented drill core through the mineralised zone that will provide additional structural information on the internal orientation of high-grade veins within the mineralised shear zone.
Diamond drilling is scheduled to commence on Friday 25th June 2021 with coring of drill hole LLRCD027 (see Figure 2).
Aircore Drilling
Indiana commenced aircore drilling testing a 6km long corridor from Minos north west to the boundary of EL6185 as well as the sparsely tested area between Minos and Ariadne and the area south east of Ariadne (Figure 5). The initial 60 hole program has been increased to a potential 80 drill holes to take advantage of rig availability. Drilling is nearing completion and samples will be submitted to the laboratory immediately upon completion.
Additional Exploration Licences
Two new Exploration Licences (EL 6600 & EL 6601) have recently been granted by the South Australian Government. Both tenements are located to the east of Minos and contain areas of historical gold-in-calcrete anomalism and anomalous drilling results (Figure 6). The Company is currently formulating an exploration program over this area. (see Figure 1)
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Chairman of Indiana Resources Limited with the authority from the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:
Bronwyn Barnes
Trevor Harris
Aida Tabakovic
Executive Chairman
Joint Company Secretary
Joint Company Secretary
T: +61 417 093 256
T: +61 8 6241 1870
T: +61 8 9481 0389
To find out more, please visit www.indianaresources.com.au
Figure 1: Tenement Location Plan Showing Prospects, Current and Historic Drilling Highlights and Calcrete
Anomalies
Figure 2: Minos Oblique Section 10360 showing location of proposed diamond tail on hole LLRC027
Figure 3: Minos Oblique Section 10560 showing location of proposed diamond tail on hole LLRC028
