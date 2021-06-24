Indiana Resources : Exploration Update – Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

ASX: IDA

24th June 2021

Exploration Update - Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

Diamond drilling to commence Friday at Minos with 3 diamond tails to be completed

Drilling will take approximately 2-3 weeks

2-3 weeks Regional aircore drilling along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone nearing completion

Current estimate for receipt of assay results from recent RC programme is mid July

Additional Exploration Licences granted, strengthening IDA's footprint in the Central Gawler Craton

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on exploration at Indiana's 100% owned 5,090 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia (Figure 1).

With a strong commitment to exploration activities across its highly prospective and strategic land position in the Central Gawler Craton, the Company has completed two reverse circulation drilling programs at Minos and the current aircore program along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ("LLSZ") is nearing completion. Diamond drilling is planned to commence on Friday with three diamond tails to be completed over the next few weeks.

Significant delays in turnaround from the assay laboratory in South Australia are now being experienced with assay results from the RC programme completed in May now not expected to be received until mid July. The delay is due to a significant increase in demand at the laboratory and is a material delay to the original quoted timeline of three weeks. The Company is continuing to liaise with the assay laboratory to confirm when results will be received. Any further delays in receipt of assays will be notified to the market.

Diamond Drilling

During the RC drilling programs completed in January and April 2021, three holes LLRC027, LLRC028 and LLRC045 were drilled as pre-collars and will be completed with diamond tails (see Figures 2-4). The purpose of the diamond tails is to provide drill core to assist the Company in developing an improved geological and structural understanding of the mineralisation at Minos.

Drill hole LLRC027 was completed to 72m and reported 15m @1.19g/t Au, with the final metre reporting 1m @

1.99 g/t Au (see Table 1 & Figure 2; drill hole information contained in ASX Release 3rd March 2021). The diamond tail will provide valuable geological and structural information and assist Indiana with determining the structural orientation of high-grade veins. Drill hole LLRC028 was completed to 78m with the end of the hole reporting 2m @ 3.65g/t Au (see Table 1 & Figure 3 and ASX Release dated 3rd March 2021 for full details).

Drill hole LLRC045 was completed to 60m and the diamond tail is planned to drill under drill hole LLRC029 which included 38m @ 6.54g/t Au from 28m including 16m @ 13.12g/t Au from 37m (see Table 1 & Figure 4). The aim of this hole is to provide oriented drill core through the mineralised zone that will provide additional structural information on the internal orientation of high-grade veins within the mineralised shear zone.

