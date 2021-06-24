Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Indiana Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
Summary 
Summary

Indiana Resources : Exploration Update – Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

06/24/2021 | 05:41am EDT
ASX: IDA

24th June 2021

Exploration Update - Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

  • Diamond drilling to commence Friday at Minos with 3 diamond tails to be completed
  • Drilling will take approximately 2-3 weeks
  • Regional aircore drilling along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone nearing completion
  • Current estimate for receipt of assay results from recent RC programme is mid July
  • Additional Exploration Licences granted, strengthening IDA's footprint in the Central Gawler Craton

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on exploration at Indiana's 100% owned 5,090 km2 Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia (Figure 1).

With a strong commitment to exploration activities across its highly prospective and strategic land position in the Central Gawler Craton, the Company has completed two reverse circulation drilling programs at Minos and the current aircore program along the Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ("LLSZ") is nearing completion. Diamond drilling is planned to commence on Friday with three diamond tails to be completed over the next few weeks.

Significant delays in turnaround from the assay laboratory in South Australia are now being experienced with assay results from the RC programme completed in May now not expected to be received until mid July. The delay is due to a significant increase in demand at the laboratory and is a material delay to the original quoted timeline of three weeks. The Company is continuing to liaise with the assay laboratory to confirm when results will be received. Any further delays in receipt of assays will be notified to the market.

Diamond Drilling

During the RC drilling programs completed in January and April 2021, three holes LLRC027, LLRC028 and LLRC045 were drilled as pre-collars and will be completed with diamond tails (see Figures 2-4). The purpose of the diamond tails is to provide drill core to assist the Company in developing an improved geological and structural understanding of the mineralisation at Minos.

Drill hole LLRC027 was completed to 72m and reported 15m @1.19g/t Au, with the final metre reporting 1m @

1.99 g/t Au (see Table 1 & Figure 2; drill hole information contained in ASX Release 3rd March 2021). The diamond tail will provide valuable geological and structural information and assist Indiana with determining the structural orientation of high-grade veins. Drill hole LLRC028 was completed to 78m with the end of the hole reporting 2m @ 3.65g/t Au (see Table 1 & Figure 3 and ASX Release dated 3rd March 2021 for full details).

Drill hole LLRC045 was completed to 60m and the diamond tail is planned to drill under drill hole LLRC029 which included 38m @ 6.54g/t Au from 28m including 16m @ 13.12g/t Au from 37m (see Table 1 & Figure 4). The aim of this hole is to provide oriented drill core through the mineralised zone that will provide additional structural information on the internal orientation of high-grade veins within the mineralised shear zone.

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley WA 6014

ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6241 1870| E info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

Diamond drilling is scheduled to commence on Friday 25th June 2021 with coring of drill hole LLRCD027 (see Figure 2).

Aircore Drilling

Indiana commenced aircore drilling testing a 6km long corridor from Minos north west to the boundary of EL6185 as well as the sparsely tested area between Minos and Ariadne and the area south east of Ariadne (Figure 5). The initial 60 hole program has been increased to a potential 80 drill holes to take advantage of rig availability. Drilling is nearing completion and samples will be submitted to the laboratory immediately upon completion.

Additional Exploration Licences

Two new Exploration Licences (EL 6600 & EL 6601) have recently been granted by the South Australian Government. Both tenements are located to the east of Minos and contain areas of historical gold-in-calcrete anomalism and anomalous drilling results (Figure 6). The Company is currently formulating an exploration program over this area. (see Figure 1)

Technical information included in this announcement has previously been provided to the market in releases dated:

4th August 2020

Indiana to Acquire South Australia Gold Projects

28th September 2020

IDA Completes Acquisition of South Australian Gold Projects

16th November 2020

RC Drilling Campaign at Central Gawler Craton

18th January 2021

Unassayed Historic Diamond Core Discovered - Minos Prospect

21st January 2021

Commencement of Drilling at Minos Prospect

27th January 2021

Completion of Drilling at Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

9th February 2021

Significant Au Results - Minos Diamond Hole

22nd February 2021

Exceptional High-Grade Gold Results at Minos Prospect

3rd March 2021

High Grade Gold Results Continue at Minos

23rd March 2021

Exploration Update

19th April 2021

Commencement of RC Drilling at Minos, Central Gawler Craton

3rd May 2021

Completion of Drilling at Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

8th June 2021

Drilling Commences at Central Gawler Craton Gold Project

Ends

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Chairman of Indiana Resources Limited with the authority from the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Bronwyn Barnes

Trevor Harris

Aida Tabakovic

Executive Chairman

Joint Company Secretary

Joint Company Secretary

T: +61 417 093 256

T: +61 8 6241 1870

T: +61 8 9481 0389

To find out more, please visit www.indianaresources.com.au

2

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley WA 6014

ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6241 1870| E info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

Figure 1: Tenement Location Plan Showing Prospects, Current and Historic Drilling Highlights and Calcrete

Anomalies

3

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley WA 6014

ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6241 1870| E info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

Figure 2: Minos Oblique Section 10360 showing location of proposed diamond tail on hole LLRC027

4

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley WA 6014

ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6241 1870| E info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

Figure 3: Minos Oblique Section 10560 showing location of proposed diamond tail on hole LLRC028

5

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley WA 6014

ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6241 1870| E info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 09:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
