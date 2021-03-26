Indiana Resources : Investor Webinar

Log in
ASX: IDA

25th March 2021

Investor Webinar

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA)('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to invite investors to join Executive Chairman Bronwyn Barnes and General Manager of Exploration Gary Ferris for a 45 minute webinar where they will be discussing Indiana's exploration plans for the Company's South Australian Project and the upcoming arbitration with the Government of Tanzania.

Ms Barnes will also outline future catalysts, as well as answering investor questions in an interactive Q&A session.

Details of the event are as follows:

Presenter: Bronwyn Barnes

Date: Monday 29th March 2021

Time: 11.00am AWST | 2.00pm AEST

Participants are required to register in advance in order to access the webinar. Registrations can be made by clicking on the link below in advance of the webinar commencing.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yoru1RtLSWepQ2ILNagkTQ

If you have any questions you would like Bronwyn or Gary to answer, please feel free to send an email to info@indianaresources.com.au

Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions on the day.

Ends

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Bronwyn Barnes, Executive Chairman.

For further information, please contact:

Bronwyn Barnes

Aida Tabakovic

Executive Chairman

Company Secretary

T: +61 417 093 256

T: +61 8 9481 0389

To find out more, please visit www.indianaresources.com.au.

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Suite 3, 339 Cambridge St, Wembley WA 6014

ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6241 1870| Einfo@indianaresources.com.au| www.indianaresources.com.au

2

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Spectrum Building Unit 18 Level 2 100 - 104 Railway Road Subiaco WA 6008

ASX code: IDA | T +61 (8) 6149 6128| Einfo@indianaresources.com.au| www.indianaresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
