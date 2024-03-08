indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that it has granted equity awards (the “Inducement Grants”) under its 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan to new employees who joined indie. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of indie Semiconductor. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company's investor relations website at: https://investors.indiesemi.com/news/default.aspx

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and China.

