indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) (“indie” or the “Company”), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that it has extended its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding (i) public warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A common stock”), which warrants trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “INDIW” (the “public warrants”), and (ii) private placement warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock (the “private placement warrants” and, together with the public warrants, the “warrants”). As extended, the offering period will continue until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 20, 2023, or such later time and date to which the Company may extend (the “Expiration Date”), as described in the Company’s Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange (each as defined below). This one day extension provides for the full 20 business day offering period, including the Columbus Day federal holiday. Tendered warrants may be withdrawn by holders at any time prior to the Expiration Date.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation were previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 19, 2023. The other terms of the Offer and Consent Solicitation are as set forth in a prospectus/offer to exchange, dated September 29, 2023 (the “Prospectus/Offer to Exchange”), and Schedule TO, dated September 29, 2023 (the “Schedule TO”), each of which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and more fully set forth the terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Concurrently with the Offer, the Company is also soliciting consents from holders of the warrants to amend the warrant agreement that governs all of the warrants (the “Warrant Agreement”) to permit the Company to require that each warrant that is outstanding upon the closing of the Offer be exchanged for 0.2565 shares of Class A common stock, which is a ratio 10% less than the exchange ratio applicable to the Offer (such amendment, the “Warrant Amendment”). Pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Agreement, all except certain specified modifications or amendments require the vote or written consent of holders of at least a majority of the outstanding public warrants and private placement warrants. Parties representing approximately 32% of the outstanding warrants have agreed to tender their warrants in the Offer and to consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation pursuant to a tender and support agreement. Accordingly, if additional holders of approximately 18% of the outstanding warrants consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation, and the other conditions described herein are waived, then the Warrant Amendment will be adopted. As of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 28, 2023, 34,672 Warrants, or approximately 0.1% of the outstanding Warrants, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

The Company’s Class A common stock and public warrants are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “INDI” and “INDIW,” respectively. As of September 28, 2023, there were (i) 153,386,430 shares of Class A common stock outstanding, (ii) 18,994,328 shares of Class V common stock issued and outstanding and (iii) a total of 27,374,887 warrants were outstanding, including our public warrants and private placement warrants.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been appointed as the information agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation (the “Information Agent”), and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company has been appointed as the exchange agent (the “Exchange Agent”).

Important Additional Information Has Been Filed with the SEC

Copies of the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange will be available free of charge at the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Requests for documents may also be directed to the Information Agent at (888) 541-9895 (for warrant holders) or (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) or via the following email address: indiesemi@dfking.com. A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the securities to be issued in the Offer has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Such securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the warrants or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of Class A common stock in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the laws of any such state. The Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made only through the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange, and the complete terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation are set forth in the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange.

Holders of the warrants are urged to read the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange carefully before making any decision with respect to the Offer and Consent Solicitation because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

None of the Company, any of its management or its board of directors, or the Information Agent, the Exchange Agent, or the Dealer Manager makes any recommendation as to whether or not holders of warrants should tender warrants for exchange in the Offer or consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea and China.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

