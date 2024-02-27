indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that senior management will be participating at the following investor conferences and events:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Location: The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA

36th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 18, 2024

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA

indie’s participation, attendees and schedule are subject to change.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and China.

