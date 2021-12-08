indie Semiconductor Launches Highly Integrated Surya™ LiDAR SoC

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today launched the Company’s breakthrough Surya™ LiDAR system-on-a-chip (SOC) which enables advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving functionality. LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, is a critical sensing technology for achieving maximum levels of safety for assisted and self-driving cars. indie’s device is designed for high performance LiDAR and integrates both high speed analog to digital converters and digital signal processing to facilitate the reliable detection of long-range targets. Surya™ consumes significantly lower power when compared to current architectures and is substantially more cost-effective than current FPGA-based designs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005376/en/

Highly Integrated Surya™ LiDAR SoC (Photo: Business Wire)

“indie is at the forefront of disruptive LiDAR-based solutions, creating differentiated platforms that will help unleash next generation ADAS applications and ultimately enable true autonomous driving,” said Paul Hollingworth, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Specifically, our initial LiDAR offering combines indie’s innovative high speed analog, mixed signal, DSP and software technologies together with TeraXion’s best-in-class laser and sensing technologies to offer unprecedented levels of hardware and software integration. Until now, LiDAR systems have not been scalable given ultra-high price points for disparate implementations. We believe Surya™ represents a major step forward in advancing architectures with significant improvements in power, performance and cost. Today’s announcement also reflects how indie is answering pent-up customer demand for truly comprehensive and cost-effective solutions that enhance the circle of safety and accelerate the promise of tomorrow’s self-driving cars.”

indie will commence broad customer sampling of Surya™ in Q1 2022.

According to a recent MarketWatch report, the global automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28 percent from 2020 to 2027, reaching a market value of approximately $3.2 billion by 2027.

About FMCW LiDAR

Camera, radar and LiDAR are complementary technologies in enhanced ADAS and autonomous applications. One of LiDAR’s greatest advantages over radar is improved resolution. High resolution requires a smaller wavelength and LiDAR operating at 1.55 um has a >2500x smaller wavelength than radar at 77 GHz ~ 4 mm. A second major advantage is reduced interference as there is no strong spectrum allocation problem at 200 THz. FMCW LiDAR’s advantage over traditional TOF LiDAR includes the simultaneous measurement of range, velocity and reflectivity of every target without having to revisit the same position in a subsequent frame. FMCW modulation also reduces interference from unrelated light sources including the sun and other LiDARs.

As a result, LiDAR-based 5D sensors (X, Y, Z, velocity and reflectivity) are an indispensable technology for enabling the evolution from driver assistance to fully autonomous vehicles, gathering critical data about the environment, which ADAS and autonomous vehicle systems require to ensure reliable safety.

For specific information about indie’s LiDAR products, please contact info@indiesemi.com.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our registration statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-257629) and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of any acquisitions we may make; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; and political and economic instability in our target markets. indie cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and investors are encouraged to read the additional risks and uncertainties previously disclosed in our registration statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-257629) and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein). All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

#indieSemi_Product

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005376/en/